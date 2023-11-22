Data: National Association of Realtors, FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals Home sales are at their lowest since the Great Recession housing bust. Why it matters: Housing is a huge part of the economy — it's about 17% of GDP if you include a broad bucket of activities like home purchases, remodeling, renting and construction.

Driving the news: The National Association of Realtors' latest report on sales of previously owned homes showed another downturn, putting the number of sales in October at an annualized rate of 3.79 million.

That was worse than analysts had expected. The consensus view was that sales would hit a 3.9 million rate during the month.

The big picture: The U.S. housing market is still struggling to adjust to a rapid surge in interest rates that pushed the 30-year fixed mortgage rate to about 8%, drastically changing the cost calculus for the vast majority of homebuyers.

Between the lines: Inventory of homes for sale is still low by historical standards, suggesting there's little reason for sellers to cut prices.

Yes, but: On the other hand, mortgage rates have fallen a bit lately, with the 30-year fixed dipping below 7.5%.

What they're saying: "While we think mortgage rates have now peaked after rising close to 8.0% in October, we expect them to remain elevated. This will mute any recovery in demand and sales volumes over the next couple of years," Capital Economics analysts wrote in a note published Tuesday.