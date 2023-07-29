Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Zillow; Note: Origins include the entire metro area; Chart: Axios Visuals

Illinois is among the fastest-shrinking states in terms of population, but the Windy City remains an attractive home to job seekers.

Why it matters: Young professionals are still moving to Chicago, even as affordability draws Illinoisans to low-tax states like Florida and Texas.

What they're saying: Young professionals, particularly those from the Midwest, are drawn to Chicago's many industries and its vibrant food and entertainment scenes, according to broker associate Bucky Cross, who helps clients relocate.

"Chicago will always have an influx of talent," he says.

Zoom in: Almost 80% of pageviews for Chicago-area Zillow listings came from locals, per first-quarter Zillow data shared with Axios.

Outside the metro, Milwaukee was the top origin, followed by New York, Denver, Minneapolis and Detroit.

The big picture: The exodus from major metros like Chicago comes as people seek lower living costs, or to pocket more income. Illinois has one of the highest tax burdens nationwide, NPR reports.

"Folks are looking for a leg up wherever they can get it," says Cross.

He's seen an uptick in people moving to states with no income tax.

Driving the news: Illinois lost 1.6% of its population between 2020-2022, per U.S. Census Bureau data.

A new Redfin report shows Chicago was the most common origin of people moving to hot spots Sarasota and Cape Coral, Florida.

Reality check: Elevated mortgage rates are keeping many people in place. "We're seeing a big pullback in migration right now," Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr tells Axios.

Across the U.S., the number of Redfin users searching for homes within their metro is down 18% from a year ago, per the June report.

Meanwhile, the number of users surfing listings in a new area dropped by 7%.

Chicago's pack of young transplants includes reader Sydney S., a remote worker who arrived last May from Washington, D.C.

She was drawn to the city's relatively affordable housing — she lives alone in a Gold Coast apartment — and outdoor recreation space.

Between the lines: "I knew I wanted to be in a big, walkable city, and I’m not ready, nor have the income, to live comfortably in New York, so Chicago was really the clear choice," she tells Axios.

The area's parks and beaches also enticed Sydney, who runs on the magnificent Lakefront Trail several times a week, then takes a dip after.

Pro tip: Chicagoans are especially welcoming to newcomers, some readers told us.