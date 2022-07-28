Everyone's welcome at the Friday Morning Swim Club

Since last summer, hundreds of strangers have been gathering at Montrose Harbor on Friday mornings for a magical moment called the Friday Morning Swim Club.

The event started as a chat between two friends during the pandemic and has ballooned into a 300-person affair.

How it works: Swimmers show up between 6:45 and 7 in the morning. Around 7:15, they all jump in at the same time. No formal invitations required!

Afterward, the folks at Printers Row Coffee bring cold brew for swimmers to sip post-dip.

What they're saying: "We were excited to find a huge community that does this," says Axios reader and distance swimmer Madeleine Fawcett. "It's just a fun way to start the weekend and see each other and check in and hang out."

Fawcett meets up at the event with friends, including Neha Lalwani, who says, "I'm not much of a swimmer, but this is the best way to start my Friday and it's my favorite thing about Chicago. I'm going to miss it when I move to New York."

What's more: The event offers breathtaking lake views of the skyline that are perfect for Instagram.

No wonder it has spawned an entire purchasable photo collection.

If you go: Keep in mind the area features deep water and no lifeguards, so you swim at your own risk.