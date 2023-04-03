Philly's Democratic mayoral primary 2023: Meet the candidates
Leading up to this year’s Democratic primaries on May 16, we're taking a fresh look at the candidates vying to become Philly’s 100th mayor.
- You can learn about where they’ve lived, their favorite hometown athletes, how they feel about Philly’s tradition of parking spot saving, and more.
Of note: The winner of the Democratic primary will go up against Republican David Oh in the November election. Oh is running unopposed in the GOP primary this May.
Warren Bloom
Warren Bloom is a public adjuster and minister and runs his own small videography and photography business. He's a life-long Philadelphian and graduated from Overbrook High School.
Amen Brown
Amen Brown is a two-term state representative in the 10th District in West Philly. He did not participate in Axios’ mayoral questionnaire.
Jeff Brown
Jeff Brown is a fourth-generation grocer with a chain of ShopRite and Fresh Grocer stores in the region. He has never run for or served in political office.
James DeLeon
James DeLeon is a lawyer. He previously served as a municipal court judge for more than 30 years.
Allan Domb
Allan Domb is a real estate magnate and former at-large member of City Council, where he served for seven years before resigning to run for mayor.
Delscia Gray
Delscia Gray is a protective services officer with Jefferson Health in East Norriton who has never run for public office.
Derek Green
Derek Green is a lawyer who served as an at-large member of City Council for seven years before resigning last year to run for mayor.
Helen Gym
Helen Gym is served as an at-large member of City Council for seven years before resigning last year to run for mayor.
Cherelle Parker
Cherelle Parker served as a member of City Council representing District 9 from 2016 through 2022 when she resigned to run for mayor.
Maria Quiñones Sánchez
Maria Quiñones Sánchez served as a member of City Council representing the 7th District for 15 years before resigning to run for mayor.
Rebecca Rhynhart
Rebecca Rhynhart was elected twice as city controller, Philly’s independent fiscal watchdog.