Leading up to this year’s Democratic primaries on May 16, we're taking a fresh look at the candidates vying to become Philly’s 100th mayor.

You can learn about where they’ve lived, their favorite hometown athletes, how they feel about Philly’s tradition of parking spot saving, and more.

Of note: The winner of the Democratic primary will go up against Republican David Oh in the November election. Oh is running unopposed in the GOP primary this May.

Warren Bloom

Photo: Courtesy of the Warren Bloom campaign

Warren Bloom is a public adjuster and minister and runs his own small videography and photography business. He's a life-long Philadelphian and graduated from Overbrook High School.

Read his Q&A.

Amen Brown

Photo: Courtesy of the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus

Amen Brown is a two-term state representative in the 10th District in West Philly. He did not participate in Axios’ mayoral questionnaire.

Jeff Brown

Photo: Courtesy of the Jeff Brown campaign

Jeff Brown is a fourth-generation grocer with a chain of ShopRite and Fresh Grocer stores in the region. He has never run for or served in political office.

Read his Q&A.

James DeLeon

Photo: Courtesy of the James DeLeon campaign

James DeLeon is a lawyer. He previously served as a municipal court judge for more than 30 years.

Read his Q&A.

Allan Domb

Photo: Courtesy of the Allan Domb campaign

Allan Domb is a real estate magnate and former at-large member of City Council, where he served for seven years before resigning to run for mayor.

Read his Q&A.

Delscia Gray

Photo: Courtesy of the Delscia Gray campaign

Delscia Gray is a protective services officer with Jefferson Health in East Norriton who has never run for public office.

Read her Q&A.

Derek Green

Photo: Courtesy of the Derek Green campaign

Derek Green is a lawyer who served as an at-large member of City Council for seven years before resigning last year to run for mayor.

Read his Q&A.

Helen Gym

Photo: Courtesy of the Helen Gym campaign

Helen Gym is served as an at-large member of City Council for seven years before resigning last year to run for mayor.

Read her Q&A.

Cherelle Parker

Photo: Courtesy of the Cherelle Parker campaign

Cherelle Parker served as a member of City Council representing District 9 from 2016 through 2022 when she resigned to run for mayor.

Read her Q&A.

Maria Quiñones Sánchez

Photo: Courtesy of the Maria Quiñones Sánchez campaign

Maria Quiñones Sánchez served as a member of City Council representing the 7th District for 15 years before resigning to run for mayor.

Read her Q&A.

Rebecca Rhynhart

Photo: Courtesy of the Rebecca Rhynhart campaign

Rebecca Rhynhart was elected twice as city controller, Philly’s independent fiscal watchdog.

Read her Q&A.