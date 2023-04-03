Helen Gym is one of 11 candidates running in the Democrats' mayoral primary on May 16. (Read all our candidate questionnaires here.)

The candidate: Gym served as an at-large member of City Council for seven years before resigning last year to run for mayor.

She co-founded a charter school in Chinatown and the news organization Philadelphia Public School Notebook, which eventually became Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

🏡 What neighborhoods have you lived in? Logan Square, West Philadelphia.

💼 What are your past jobs? Teacher, community organizer.

🍽️ Favorite Philly restaurant: South Philly Barbacoa.

🏢 Favorite downtown building: Arch Street United Methodist Church.

📺 Favorite Philadelphia TV show: “Abbott Elementary.”

💰How much did your property taxes go up last year? 25%.

🏀 Favorite Philly athlete (past or present) and why? Dawn Staley: She’s the heartbeat of women’s basketball, she always shows up for her athletes, and she’s a public school graduate who always reps Philly!

🚗 Savesies: Pro/con? Con: Our blocks belong to all of us.

🏙 How would you enhance the vibrancy of Center City in the post-pandemic era? Creating a thriving downtown means investing in a safe, walkable, diverse, vibrant and creative space that keeps residents and families here and attracts new visitors as well.

It’s why I’m focused on the things that make our city the most livable and most desirable in the country: reliable and clean public transportation, safe and accessible streets, world-class and well-maintained public spaces, frequent trash pickup, robust arts and culture programming, and unique, diverse small businesses.

What's the one moment in your life that most shaped you? I taught 5th grade on the top floor of a 100-year-old school building in Olney called Lowell Elementary School and met children and families with dreams as big as anyone could imagine.

I wanted this city to do everything in its power to help them fulfill those dreams.

🥊 What is one fun thing voters don't know about you? I love MMA (mixed martial arts) and talking to random people on social media about it.

Sum up the state of the city in five words or less. We must dream bigger.

And, of course, why do you want to be mayor? I’m running for mayor to finish a job I started 30 years ago, when I was a teacher and a tough Philly mom who refused to accept broken systems, took on tough challenges and organized alongside communities for change.

We all love Philadelphia, and I’m transforming Philadelphia into a city that loves us back.

