Meet Philadelphia Dem mayoral candidates: Maria Quiñones Sánchez
Maria Quiñones Sánchez is one of 11 candidates running in the Democrats' mayoral primary on May 16. (Read all our candidate questionnaires here.)
The candidate: Quiñones Sánchez was a member of City Council representing the 7th District (which includes Kensington) for 15 years before resigning to run for mayor.
- She also previously served as a deputy elections commissioner.
🏡 What neighborhoods have you lived in? Norris Square, Spring Garden, Hunting Park, Ludlow and Fairhill.
💼 What are your past jobs? Regional director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration. Executive director of ASPIRA. Legislative aide for council members Marian Tasco and Angel Ortiz.
🍽️ Favorite Philly restaurant: Izlas Latin Cuisine.
🏢 Favorite downtown building: The Art Museum.
📺 Favorite Philadelphia TV show: “Cold Case.”
💰How much did your property taxes go up last year? $1,100.
🏀 Favorite Philly athlete (past or present) and why? Dawn Staley, because she was a great team player who is now a great leader.
🚗 Savesies: Pro/con? Against, and I hate the fact that it’s the city’s own cones that enable this frustrating behavior.
🏙 How would you enhance the vibrancy of Center City in the post-pandemic era? I will make sure SEPTA is safe, clean and affordable so Philadelphians from every neighborhood can enjoy the restaurants, cultural institutions and amenities of Center City.
- Our administration will lead by example bringing workers back to Center City.
What's the one moment in your life that most shaped you? When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was reminded that we don’t always have the time we think to do.
- It confirmed for me that now is my time to step forward to lead Philadelphia, and I am grateful to now be cancer-free on the campaign trail.
👩🏽🍳What is one fun thing voters don't know about you? I love to cook for people.
Sum up the state of the city in five words or less. We can fix it #EndthePhillyShrug.
And, of course, why do you want to be mayor? I love this city. I want to fix things that can improve people’s quality of life — no matter where they live.
