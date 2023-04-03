Maria Quiñones Sánchez is one of 11 candidates running in the Democrats' mayoral primary on May 16. (Read all our candidate questionnaires here.)

The candidate: Quiñones Sánchez was a member of City Council representing the 7th District (which includes Kensington) for 15 years before resigning to run for mayor.

She also previously served as a deputy elections commissioner.

🏡 What neighborhoods have you lived in? Norris Square, Spring Garden, Hunting Park, Ludlow and Fairhill.

💼 What are your past jobs? Regional director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration. Executive director of ASPIRA. Legislative aide for council members Marian Tasco and Angel Ortiz.

🍽️ Favorite Philly restaurant: Izlas Latin Cuisine.

🏢 Favorite downtown building: The Art Museum.

📺 Favorite Philadelphia TV show: “Cold Case.”

💰How much did your property taxes go up last year? $1,100.

🏀 Favorite Philly athlete (past or present) and why? Dawn Staley, because she was a great team player who is now a great leader.

🚗 Savesies: Pro/con? Against, and I hate the fact that it’s the city’s own cones that enable this frustrating behavior.

🏙 How would you enhance the vibrancy of Center City in the post-pandemic era? I will make sure SEPTA is safe, clean and affordable so Philadelphians from every neighborhood can enjoy the restaurants, cultural institutions and amenities of Center City.

Our administration will lead by example bringing workers back to Center City.

What's the one moment in your life that most shaped you? When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was reminded that we don’t always have the time we think to do.

It confirmed for me that now is my time to step forward to lead Philadelphia, and I am grateful to now be cancer-free on the campaign trail.

👩🏽‍🍳What is one fun thing voters don't know about you? I love to cook for people.

Sum up the state of the city in five words or less. We can fix it #EndthePhillyShrug.

And, of course, why do you want to be mayor? I love this city. I want to fix things that can improve people’s quality of life — no matter where they live.

