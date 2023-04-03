Allan Domb is one of 11 candidates running in the Democrats' mayoral primary on May 16. (Read all our candidate questionnaires here.)

The candidate: Domb is a real estate magnate who became the largest high-end broker in the city after quitting the locksmith business more than 40 years ago.

He served as an at-large member of City Council for seven years before resigning to run for mayor.

🏡 What neighborhoods have you lived in? Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square, Philadelphia waterfront.

💼 What are your past jobs? Repairman, salesman and manager at Phelps Timelock Service.

🍽️ Favorite Philly restaurant: It really depends which neighborhood: In Rittenhouse, Schlesinger’s Deli.

🏢 Favorite downtown building: Art Museum.

📺 Favorite Philadelphia TV show? “Abbott Elementary.”

💰How much did your property taxes go up last year? Too much.

⚾ Favorite Philly athlete (past or present) and why? I love Chase Utley (gotta love a dirt dog).

🚗 Savesies: Pro/con? Con. Street parking is one of the ultimate democratic things about city living: first come, first served, no savesies.

🏙 How would you enhance the vibrancy of Center City in the post-pandemic era? It is critical that we get Philadelphia workers — beginning with city workers — back downtown on a more regular basis to increase foot traffic during the day and evenings.

At the same time, the city should make it easier for businesses to open quickly to provide services and amenities.

What's the one moment in your life that most shaped you? When my brother passed away at a relatively young age, leaving me for the first time as an only child and responsible for my aging parents while also caring for my son.

🐕 What is one fun thing voters don't know about you? I am a huge animal lover and currently have a rescue dog, Allie, who often travels with me on the campaign trail.

Sum up the state of the city in five words or less. In crisis, needs new leadership.

And, of course, why do you want to be mayor? I am running for mayor because Philadelphia is in a crisis — we have a community safety crisis, a poverty and jobs crisis, an education crisis and a crisis of affordable housing — but the biggest crisis is one of leadership in the mayor's office.

As the only candidate who has substantial experience creating jobs in the private sector and serving in Philadelphia government, I believe I am uniquely qualified to take on our city’s biggest challenges and make things better for every neighborhood.

