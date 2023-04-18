Amen Brown is one of 11 candidates running in the Democrats' mayoral primary on May 16. (Read all our candidate questionnaires here.)

The candidate: Brown is a two-term state representative in the 10th District in West Philly.

🏡 What neighborhoods have you lived in? Brown did not respond by deadline.

💼 What are your past jobs? Brown did not respond by deadline.

🍽️ Favorite Philly restaurant: Brown did not respond by deadline.

🏢 Favorite downtown building: Brown did not respond by deadline.

📺 Favorite Philadelphia TV show: Brown did not respond by deadline.

💰How much did your property taxes go up last year? Brown did not respond by deadline.

Favorite Philly athlete (past or present) and why? Brown did not respond by deadline.

🚗 Savesies: Pro/con? Brown did not respond by deadline.

🏙 How would you enhance the vibrancy of Center City in the post-pandemic era? Brown did not respond by deadline.

What's the one moment in your life that most shaped you? Brown did not respond by deadline.

What is one fun thing voters don't know about you? Brown did not respond by deadline.

Sum up the state of the city in five words or less. Brown did not respond by deadline.

And, of course, why do you want to be mayor? Brown did not respond by deadline.

On the issues

Would you increase (⬆️), keep level (⏸️), or decrease (⬇️) the police department's budget?

Brown did not respond by deadline.

What's one big idea you have to address the ongoing gun violence crisis?

Brown did not respond by deadline.

Do you support the 76ers proposal to build a new arena in Center City? Yes (✅) or no (❌)

✅ Yes

Explain your answer, in 1 sentence.

I support projects that are going to move the city forward and provide economic opportunities for Philadelphians.

Read Axios Philadelphia's other candidate questionnaires.

Editor's note: This q&a will be updated as primary season continues.