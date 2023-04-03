Photo: Courtesy of the Cherelle Parker campaign

Cherelle Parker is one of 11 candidates running in the Democrats' mayoral primary on May 16. (Read all our candidate questionnaires here.)

The candidate: Parker served as a member of City Council representing District 9 from 2016 through 2022 when she resigned to run for mayor.

She also served as the state representative in the 200th District for a decade.

🏡 What neighborhoods have you lived in? Mount Airy, North Philadelphia, West Oak Lane.

💼 What are your past jobs? Former staffer to council member Marian Tasco and served as chairperson of the Delaware River Port Authority.

🍽️ Favorite Philly restaurant: South.

🏢 Favorite downtown building: The Curtis at 6th and Walnut.

📺 Favorite Philadelphia TV show: “How to Get Away With Murder.”

💰How much did your property taxes go up last year? $15,500.

🏀 Favorite Philly athlete (past or present) and why? Julius Erving.

🚗 Savesies: Pro/con? It's a Philly Thing!

🏙 How would you enhance the vibrancy of Center City in the post-pandemic era? I would make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest and greenest downtown in America.

Our focus would be on arts, culture, restaurants and enhancing overall quality of life.

What's the one moment in your life that most shaped you? In 1989 I went to the Parkway Program high school. It was at that school that I fell in love with Black women's literature and its ability to speak to the issues of the Black community from a feminist lens.

💃🏾 What is one fun thing voters don't know about you? I can dance!

Sum up the state of the city in five words or less. Packed potential pregnant with possibilities.

And, of course, why do you want to be mayor? I want to be mayor to tangibly demonstrate that there is a reason to have hope and pride in being from Philadelphia.

All residents of Philadelphia should have a sense of belonging and happiness while living in this city and I want to ensure we realize it.

