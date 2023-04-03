Meet Philadelphia Dem mayoral candidates: Cherelle Parker
Cherelle Parker is one of 11 candidates running in the Democrats' mayoral primary on May 16. (Read all our candidate questionnaires here.)
The candidate: Parker served as a member of City Council representing District 9 from 2016 through 2022 when she resigned to run for mayor.
- She also served as the state representative in the 200th District for a decade.
🏡 What neighborhoods have you lived in? Mount Airy, North Philadelphia, West Oak Lane.
💼 What are your past jobs? Former staffer to council member Marian Tasco and served as chairperson of the Delaware River Port Authority.
🍽️ Favorite Philly restaurant: South.
🏢 Favorite downtown building: The Curtis at 6th and Walnut.
📺 Favorite Philadelphia TV show: “How to Get Away With Murder.”
💰How much did your property taxes go up last year? $15,500.
🏀 Favorite Philly athlete (past or present) and why? Julius Erving.
🚗 Savesies: Pro/con? It's a Philly Thing!
🏙 How would you enhance the vibrancy of Center City in the post-pandemic era? I would make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest and greenest downtown in America.
- Our focus would be on arts, culture, restaurants and enhancing overall quality of life.
What's the one moment in your life that most shaped you? In 1989 I went to the Parkway Program high school. It was at that school that I fell in love with Black women's literature and its ability to speak to the issues of the Black community from a feminist lens.
💃🏾 What is one fun thing voters don't know about you? I can dance!
Sum up the state of the city in five words or less. Packed potential pregnant with possibilities.
And, of course, why do you want to be mayor? I want to be mayor to tangibly demonstrate that there is a reason to have hope and pride in being from Philadelphia.
- All residents of Philadelphia should have a sense of belonging and happiness while living in this city and I want to ensure we realize it.
Read Axios Philadelphia's other candidate questionnaires.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.