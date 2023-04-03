James DeLeon is one of 11 candidates running in the Democrats' mayoral primary on May 16. (Read all our candidate questionnaires here.)

The candidate: DeLeon is a lawyer and grew up in West Philadelphia. He previously served as a municipal court judge for more than 30 years.

He previously ran unsuccessfully for positions on higher courts, including the state Supreme Court.

🏡 What neighborhoods have you lived in? Germantown, West Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, West Oak Lane.

🍽️ Favorite Philly restaurant: Seorabol Korean Restaurant.

🏢 Favorite downtown building: Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice

📺 Favorite Philadelphia TV show: “Have Gun — Will Travel.”

💰How much did your property taxes go up last year? $1,000.

🏀 Favorite Philly athlete (past or present) and why? Wilt Chamberlain — best basketball player ever.

🚗 Savesies: Pro/con? Pro — I don’t do it, but I understand that a person shoveled their spot and believes they should keep it for at least one day.

🏙 How would you enhance the vibrancy of Center City in the post-pandemic era? I would have street festivals, open air dining, special events and shopping specials.

What's the one moment in your life that most shaped you? When a cop pulled a gun on me in Charleston, South Carolina, because I was riding my brother on my bicycle handlebars. We were 12 and 10, respectively.

🪶 What is one fun thing voters don't know about you? I am an award-winning playwright and my work can be watched on YouTube under "J. Maurice DeLeon."

Sum up the state of the city in 5 words or less. Leaders lack coordination among themselves.

And, of course, why do you want to be mayor? I want to be mayor to save lives, reduce gun violence, fix our schools and create more good paying jobs.

