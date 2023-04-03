Jeff Brown is one of 11 candidates running in the Democrats' mayoral primary on May 16. (Read all our candidate questionnaires here.)

The candidate: Brown is a fourth-generation grocer with a chain of ShopRite and Fresh Grocer stores in the region, some of which he located in historically underserved communities.

He has never run for or served in political office.

🏡 What neighborhoods have you lived in? Rittenhouse Square, Bustleton.

💼 What are your past jobs: CEO and founder of Brown's Super Stores. Founder of PA 30 Day Fund. Co-founder of Uplift Solutions. Board chairman of the Pennsylvania Workforce Development.

🍽️ Favorite Philly restaurant: DiNic's Roast Pork and Beef.

🏢 Favorite downtown building: City Hall.

📺 Favorite Philadelphia TV show: “Abbott Elementary.”

💰How much did your property taxes go up last year? 5.4%.

🏈 Favorite Philly athlete (past or present) and why? Jalen Hurts. Precision of his craft is magnificent.

🚗 Savesies: Pro/con? Pro — If you did the work you should be able to keep the space but we need more parking.

🏙 How would you enhance the vibrancy of Center City in the post-pandemic era? I believe we should be focusing on all our neighborhoods and I will establish a cabinet position — deputy mayor for arts, culture and fun — to promote these aspects of the city. I would also expand and promote festivals and other outdoor events.

What's the one moment in your life that most shaped you? Working in my father's grocery store near 40th and Girard taught me about hard work and gave me a love of all people and community. It also shaped my perspective on the importance of service.

🎥 What is one fun thing voters don't know about you? I love Marvel movies.

Sum up the state of the city in five words or less. In need of major change.

And, of course, why do you want to be mayor? Philadelphia is an amazing city with great potential, but we have been failed by bad leadership. I want to be mayor to serve the people of our city, address structural poverty and make this the city we all deserve.

