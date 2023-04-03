Photo: Courtesy of the Delscia Gray campaign

Delscia Gray is one of 11 candidates running in the Democrats' mayoral primary on May 16. (Read all our candidate questionnaires here.)

The candidate: Gray is a protective services officer with Jefferson Health in East Norriton who has never run for public office.

She is a lifelong Philadelphian who graduated from Edward W. Bok Technical High School and later ITT Tech with an associate degree in cybersecurity.

🏡 What neighborhoods have you lived in? Northeast Philadelphia East and Frankford.

💼 What are your past jobs: Medical secretary and research assistant.

🍽️ Favorite Philly restaurant: Wawa.

🏢 Favorite downtown building: Municipal Services Building.

📺 Favorite Philadelphia TV show: “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

💰How much did your property taxes go up last year? Do not own property.

🏈 Favorite Philly athlete (past or present) and why? Reggie White because he was No. 92.

🚗 Savesies: Pro/con? Find another parking spot.

🏙 How would you enhance the vibrancy of Center City in the post-pandemic era? Use active styles adequately.

What's the one moment in your life that most shaped you? Graduating from ITT-Tech.

🏃🏿‍♀️ What is one fun thing voters don't know about you? If we are racing, I am going to try my best to beat you there.

Sum up the state of the city in 5 words or less. It's a Philly Thing.

And, of course, why do you want to be mayor? To bring stability and economic success back to the city.

