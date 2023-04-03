Meet Philadelphia Dem mayoral candidates: Delscia Gray
Delscia Gray is one of 11 candidates running in the Democrats' mayoral primary on May 16. (Read all our candidate questionnaires here.)
The candidate: Gray is a protective services officer with Jefferson Health in East Norriton who has never run for public office.
- She is a lifelong Philadelphian who graduated from Edward W. Bok Technical High School and later ITT Tech with an associate degree in cybersecurity.
🏡 What neighborhoods have you lived in? Northeast Philadelphia East and Frankford.
💼 What are your past jobs: Medical secretary and research assistant.
🍽️ Favorite Philly restaurant: Wawa.
🏢 Favorite downtown building: Municipal Services Building.
📺 Favorite Philadelphia TV show: “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
💰How much did your property taxes go up last year? Do not own property.
🏈 Favorite Philly athlete (past or present) and why? Reggie White because he was No. 92.
🚗 Savesies: Pro/con? Find another parking spot.
🏙 How would you enhance the vibrancy of Center City in the post-pandemic era? Use active styles adequately.
What's the one moment in your life that most shaped you? Graduating from ITT-Tech.
🏃🏿♀️ What is one fun thing voters don't know about you? If we are racing, I am going to try my best to beat you there.
Sum up the state of the city in 5 words or less. It's a Philly Thing.
And, of course, why do you want to be mayor? To bring stability and economic success back to the city.
