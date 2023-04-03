Rebecca Rhynhart is one of 11 candidates running in the Democrats' mayoral primary on May 16. (Read all our candidate questionnaires here.)

The candidate: Rhynhart was elected twice as city controller, Philly’s independent fiscal watchdog.

Before that, she held top city positions as city treasurer and budget director.

🏡 What neighborhoods have you lived in? Center City, Gayborhood, Queen Village.

What are your past jobs? Managing director at Bear Stearns.

🍽️ Favorite Philly restaurant: Vernick.

🏢 Favorite downtown building: City Hall.

📺 Favorite Philadelphia TV show: “Fresh Prince.”

💰How much did your property taxes go up last year? 20%.

🏈 Favorite Philly athlete (past or present) and why? Jalen Hurts, because he has shown incredible resolve during his tenure with the Eagles; no matter the criticism or the attack, he focused on being the best team leader and football player he could be.

🚗 Savesies: Pro/con? I understand the sentiment of wanting to save a parking space, especially after a snowstorm, but far too many incidents have escalated into violence due to this practice and therefore I am against it.

🏙 How would you enhance the vibrancy of Center City in the post-pandemic era? First, we must make our city safer from violence and crimes and clean our streets to let the beauty of our city shine through.

We need to make it easier for our businesses to thrive throughout Philadelphia, not just in Center City, but in all of our neighborhoods so that our growth is shared and communities are vibrant, whether helping existing businesses thrive through common sense solutions like streeteries or cutting the red tape to make starting a new business easier.

What's the one moment in your life that most shaped you? Mayor Michael Nutter hired me to join his administration in 2008. I’m passionate about public service and he gave me the opportunity to start that journey so that I can make change in a meaningful way.

🐕 What is one fun thing voters don't know about you? I have a rescue hound dog named Banjo.

Sum up the state of the city in five words or less. Crossroads, fixable issues, incredible city.

And, of course, why do you want to be mayor? I love Philadelphia and I want to use my experience and knowledge of the city budget and city operations to make government truly work for our residents and to make Philadelphia safer and cleaner.

I am the candidate with the courage to change the status quo and make this a city where all of us can thrive.

