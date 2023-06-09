Share on email (opens in new window)

This week marks our first anniversary since we launched Axios Salt Lake City!

We've come a long way, reporting on events ranging from the 2022 midterm elections to the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

By the numbers: Our first newsletter went out to just under 3,000 eager readers on June 6, 2022.

In the last 12 months, we've cranked out 2,082 stories and 252 newsletters, accumulating nearly 23,000 subscribers along the way.

We couldn't have done it without your readership and support.

Kim's flashback: I met Erin as a college student in 2017 after inviting her to Utah Valley University to talk about her Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of university administrators' mishandling of student sexual assault cases.

Little did we know that we'd team up five years later to craft a daily newsletter from the ground up. I couldn't have asked for a better co-writer and mentor.

Erin's latest: Kim astounds me every day with her sensitivity, her nose for a scoop and her unflinching honesty.

And she's the best perfume buddy anyone could ask for!

Here are some of the highlights of our time so far:

Catch up quick with Kim: As the daughter of a former, taquera who ran a food truck in downtown Los Angeles, I enjoyed highlighting Utah County's underrated taco scene.

I reported on the rise of Latino members and their contributions to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

I also uncovered the disproportionate toll Latino and Pacific Islander communities faced amid the monkeypox outbreak.

Catch up quickly with Erin: I've loved the chance to illuminate patterns I've noticed in 16 years of news reporting in Utah.

The bottom line: We've loved sharing our view of Utah with you, and we hope you're feeling more engaged with our beloved community as you start each day!