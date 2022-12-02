A guide to Salt Lake's Christmas light displays
If there's one thing Utah does well, it's holiday spectacle.
- So bundle up, pour some cocoa and cue up your seasonal playlist for these light displays!
Neighborhood displays
Glen Arbor Christmas Street, Sugar House: A Salt Lake classic. The whole street has been lighting up for nearly 80 years.
- Nearby: The 65-foot Liberty Tree, 1757 S. Park, is lit all month, with a food drive party on Dec. 3 with Santa and a team of superheroes.
Frosty's Winter Wonderland, the Avenues
A display of Santas, snowmen and glowing trees so intense that you can see it from the valley (and probably from space).
- Lights are on nightly from 6pm–11pm at 805 E. 18th Ave.
Miracle Cove, Magna
Spectacular. Plan for traffic, particularly after the first weekend of December.
- Santa visits after dusk on Dec. 17, with lights all night on Christmas Eve.
- Nearby: See the annual Seussian homage at Whoville, 4249 S. 6485 West.
- The glittering lane at 3549–3555 S. 5450 West also is worth a stop.
Taylorsville Christmas Street: 3325 West, south of Royalwood Drive
- Each house displays a verse from The Night Before Christmas!
Nearby: Cedar Breaks Drive has two great displays east of Hugoton.
Carousel Street, Rose Park
This street got hit by thieves two years ago, but the neighbors aren't letting a few grinches steal their Christmas spirit.
- About 90% of the homes participated last year, and the displays keep getting better.
Professional displays, free to see
Temple Square
Always amazing.
The Gateway: Look for window displays in addition to the usual lights.
- Explore the decor tonight at a gallery stroll and market with live music, 6pm–9pm.
Gallivan Center
The lights are best enjoyed from the ice rink!
Sandy City Hall: Come early to see the tree in the lobby or visit the mayor's office for a candy cane.
Draper Tree of Life
Stroll through Draper City Park to see the huge tree and other lights.
Ticketed professional displays
Christmas in Color, South Jordan: Drive through an animated light show at the Bastian Agricultural Center, synchronized to music you listen to in your car.
- Tickets: $35 per car, $55 with light-up accessories and 3-D glasses.
Hogle Zoo Lights: The zoo is decorated with light displays you can enjoy while the lions roar. (Most animals won't be out, though.) Santa visits most nights.
- Tickets: $14.95 for ages 13 and up, $11.95 for kids 3-12.
Lightwalk, Tracy Aviary in Liberty Park: The aviary glows with a nightly light maze, musical performances and visits from Santa at 6pm. Weekends include a Christmas market.
- Tickets: $19.95 for 13 and older, $14.95 ages 3–12. Under 3s are free.
World of Illumination, Fairpark: The "Arctic Adventure" show is a journey through lighted arctic creatures accompanied by music. Santa visits on Mondays.
- Tickets: $39.99 per car Monday–Thursday; $49.99 per car Friday-Sunday.
