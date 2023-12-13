A Santa Lucia playlist and recipes for Utahns who love the dark

Share on email (opens in new window)

Lucia leads a procession during a Santa Lucia celebration at First Baptist Church in Salt Lake City. Photo: Courtesy of Karl Persson

Wednesday is Santa Lucia — a midwinter holiday celebrated in Scandinavia and parts of Italy and the Caribbean.

You can play along here in Utah, too!

Details: The feast of St. Lucy honors Lucia of Syracuse, a martyr during the Roman persecution of Christians in the 300s C.E.

Legend has it that Lucia brought supplies to fugitive believers hiding in the catacombs — and she wore candles on her head to free up her hands to carry more food.

Between the candles, the timing of her feast near the winter solstice, and the meaning of Lucia — "light" — the holiday is especially popular in Sweden and Norway, where daylight is scant to nonexistent this time of year.

Zoom in: Erin, here! I'm a few generations removed from my Scandinavian heritage — but if there's a holiday that involves music, baked goods and fire, I'm all in!

Salt Lake's Swedish Heritage Society had its event a couple of Saturdays ago.

How it works: If you don't have a traditional white gown or crown of candles, you can plop a battery-operated candle Advent wreath on your head. I've found candle wreaths at Christian bookstores.

The food: Lucia's food-delivery job is still part of the celebration.

Ginger snaps (pepparkakor) and saffron buns (Lussekatter) are served with coffee.

You can buy thin pepparkakor at the grocery store.

The music: This is the best part. If you don't have time to learn the Lucia song, enjoy this gorgeous Scandinavian choral playlist of Lucia, Advent and Christmas music.

The vocal style is distinctive: minimal vibrato, like a boys' choir but less flute-sounding.

Worth your time: The BYU Scandinavian Choir's Christmas concert is at 7pm Saturday in Provo.

The bottom line: At least light a candle, listen to the ethereal voices and savor the lingering cobalt-blue skies this morning or this evening.