A Santa Lucia playlist and recipes for Utahns who love the dark
Wednesday is Santa Lucia — a midwinter holiday celebrated in Scandinavia and parts of Italy and the Caribbean.
- You can play along here in Utah, too!
Details: The feast of St. Lucy honors Lucia of Syracuse, a martyr during the Roman persecution of Christians in the 300s C.E.
- Legend has it that Lucia brought supplies to fugitive believers hiding in the catacombs — and she wore candles on her head to free up her hands to carry more food.
- Between the candles, the timing of her feast near the winter solstice, and the meaning of Lucia — "light" — the holiday is especially popular in Sweden and Norway, where daylight is scant to nonexistent this time of year.
Zoom in: Erin, here! I'm a few generations removed from my Scandinavian heritage — but if there's a holiday that involves music, baked goods and fire, I'm all in!
- Salt Lake's Swedish Heritage Society had its event a couple of Saturdays ago.
How it works: If you don't have a traditional white gown or crown of candles, you can plop a battery-operated candle Advent wreath on your head. I've found candle wreaths at Christian bookstores.
The food: Lucia's food-delivery job is still part of the celebration.
- Ginger snaps (pepparkakor) and saffron buns (Lussekatter) are served with coffee.
- You can buy thin pepparkakor at the grocery store.
The music: This is the best part. If you don't have time to learn the Lucia song, enjoy this gorgeous Scandinavian choral playlist of Lucia, Advent and Christmas music.
- The vocal style is distinctive: minimal vibrato, like a boys' choir but less flute-sounding.
Worth your time: The BYU Scandinavian Choir's Christmas concert is at 7pm Saturday in Provo.
The bottom line: At least light a candle, listen to the ethereal voices and savor the lingering cobalt-blue skies this morning or this evening.
- The darkness will start to lift in a couple of weeks.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.