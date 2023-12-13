58 mins ago - News

A Santa Lucia playlist and recipes for Utahns who love the dark

A woman walks through a church wearing a white robe, red sash and a crown of candles while other women walk behind her in white dresses.

Lucia leads a procession during a Santa Lucia celebration at First Baptist Church in Salt Lake City. Photo: Courtesy of Karl Persson

Wednesday is Santa Lucia — a midwinter holiday celebrated in Scandinavia and parts of Italy and the Caribbean.

  • You can play along here in Utah, too!

Details: The feast of St. Lucy honors Lucia of Syracuse, a martyr during the Roman persecution of Christians in the 300s C.E.

  • Legend has it that Lucia brought supplies to fugitive believers hiding in the catacombs — and she wore candles on her head to free up her hands to carry more food.
  • Between the candles, the timing of her feast near the winter solstice, and the meaning of Lucia — "light" — the holiday is especially popular in Sweden and Norway, where daylight is scant to nonexistent this time of year.

Zoom in: Erin, here! I'm a few generations removed from my Scandinavian heritage — but if there's a holiday that involves music, baked goods and fire, I'm all in!

  • Salt Lake's Swedish Heritage Society had its event a couple of Saturdays ago.

How it works: If you don't have a traditional white gown or crown of candles, you can plop a battery-operated candle Advent wreath on your head. I've found candle wreaths at Christian bookstores.

The food: Lucia's food-delivery job is still part of the celebration.

  • Ginger snaps (pepparkakor) and saffron buns (Lussekatter) are served with coffee.
  • You can buy thin pepparkakor at the grocery store.

The music: This is the best part. If you don't have time to learn the Lucia song, enjoy this gorgeous Scandinavian choral playlist of Lucia, Advent and Christmas music.

  • The vocal style is distinctive: minimal vibrato, like a boys' choir but less flute-sounding.

Worth your time: The BYU Scandinavian Choir's Christmas concert is at 7pm Saturday in Provo.

The bottom line: At least light a candle, listen to the ethereal voices and savor the lingering cobalt-blue skies this morning or this evening.

  • The darkness will start to lift in a couple of weeks.
