A great South Jordan Christmas lights house — with a ski lift

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Lights at the Evans, 1396 W. 9950 South in South Jordan. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

We added several photos to our Christmas lights map this weekend — and one decoration in particular stood out.

Check out this Ski Utah bicycle-wheelchair lift expediting a coterie of snowboarding Cabbage Patch Kids over the lawn at 1396 W. 9950 South!

A Cabbage Patch Kid is ready to shred. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Zoom in: This is Lights at the Evans, an annual South Jordan fave.

The big picture: SoJo is a relatively unsung hero of Salt Lake County's holiday display map. There are lots of next-level fantastic houses.

Worth your time: Be sure to note the clever ascent of Santa's sleigh and reindeer approaching the Evans' roof.