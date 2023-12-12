Dec 12, 2023 - News
A great South Jordan Christmas lights house — with a ski lift
We added several photos to our Christmas lights map this weekend — and one decoration in particular stood out.
- Check out this Ski Utah bicycle-wheelchair lift expediting a coterie of snowboarding Cabbage Patch Kids over the lawn at 1396 W. 9950 South!
Zoom in: This is Lights at the Evans, an annual South Jordan fave.
The big picture: SoJo is a relatively unsung hero of Salt Lake County's holiday display map. There are lots of next-level fantastic houses.
Worth your time: Be sure to note the clever ascent of Santa's sleigh and reindeer approaching the Evans' roof.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.