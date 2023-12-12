Dec 12, 2023 - News

A great South Jordan Christmas lights house — with a ski lift

Lights at the Evans, 1396 W. 9950 South in South Jordan. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

We added several photos to our Christmas lights map this weekend — and one decoration in particular stood out.

  • Check out this Ski Utah bicycle-wheelchair lift expediting a coterie of snowboarding Cabbage Patch Kids over the lawn at 1396 W. 9950 South!
A Cabbage Patch Kid is ready to shred. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Zoom in: This is Lights at the Evans, an annual South Jordan fave.

The big picture: SoJo is a relatively unsung hero of Salt Lake County's holiday display map. There are lots of next-level fantastic houses.

Worth your time: Be sure to note the clever ascent of Santa's sleigh and reindeer approaching the Evans' roof.

Dozens of Christmas figurines are lighted in a lawn, with a light-up Santa and reindeer ascending toward the roof.
Air traffic, controlled. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
🌱

🌱

