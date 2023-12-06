A map to Salt Lake's best Christmas lights of 2023
We've driven a couple hundred miles to find the very best holiday light displays in Salt Lake County.
- Last year we told you about the grand neighborhood traditions at Magna's Miracle Cove, Taylorsville's Night Before Christmas Street and SLC's Glen Arbor and Carousel Street.
Yes, but: There are lots of spectacular houses we wanted to add this year!
Update: We've also created this map to all of the houses we highlighted this year and last, as well as several other home displays!
- Click on a pin to see photos, the year they were taken and any other details about the site.
- Tell us: Is there a fantastic display we've missed? Email us at [email protected] with the address, whether it's up this year and, if possible, a photo.
With that: Drumroll, please. ... Drumroll ...
Inflatable mobs
If Jackson Pollock's medium were holiday inflatables and suburban lawns his canvas, it might look something like this:
I want you to light … a theme
Themed displays show a fantastic commitment to detail in familiar fictional worlds.
And why is the carpet all wet, Todd?
By sheer bulb count, these houses give Clark Griswold a run for his money.
Fla-a-a-a-ash to the music!
🧤Erin, here! My family is always delighted by light displays that are timed to music, especially the ones with low-range radio stations you can play in the car.
A touch of class
Some houses wow with taste — through thoughtful design or a single standout element.
What we're watching
A couple of neighborhoods are in the early stages of Christmas legend, with a few houses going all out and others starting to join the show.
- Pop by so you can say you saw them before they were famous.
The Highland Park area of Sugar House is fun to explore, with a series of bright houses on Parkway and really nice displays down the adjacent north-south side streets.
At Snow Globe Lane, near 3550 S. 5450 West, some of the neighbors are adding elaborate touches.
Pulling out all the stops
These are the more-is-more families — the ones that have probably never discarded a lawn decoration, and we love them for it.
- You can't have too much holiday cheer!
And of course, the biggie: Frosty's Winter Wonderland.
- If aliens decide to land in Utah, we'll all know why.
