Miracle Cove, Magna. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

We've driven a couple hundred miles to find the very best holiday light displays in Salt Lake County.

  • Last year we told you about the grand neighborhood traditions at Magna's Miracle Cove, Taylorsville's Night Before Christmas Street and SLC's Glen Arbor and Carousel Street.

Yes, but: There are lots of spectacular houses we wanted to add this year!

Update: We've also created this map to all of the houses we highlighted this year and last, as well as several other home displays!

  • Click on a pin to see photos, the year they were taken and any other details about the site.
  • Tell us: Is there a fantastic display we've missed? Email us at [email protected] with the address, whether it's up this year and, if possible, a photo.

With that: Drumroll, please. ... Drumroll ...

Inflatable mobs

If Jackson Pollock's medium were holiday inflatables and suburban lawns his canvas, it might look something like this:

A house with inflatables decorations in the yard showing Santa, the abominable snowman, Christmas trees, reindeer, snowmen, gingerbread figures and other seasonal items.
495 E. Welby Ave., Salt Lake City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
Scores of illuminated inflatable holiday decorations depicting Santa, reindeer, robots snowmen, penguins, polar bears, the Grinch, Christmas trees and other seasonal images.
3228 W. 10755 South, South Jordan. Photo: Courtesy Mindy Brown

I want you to light … a theme

Themed displays show a fantastic commitment to detail in familiar fictional worlds.

A home has wood set panels depicting Dr. Seuss' Whoville from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, with a grinch climbing the chimney and Whovians singing around a tall Christmas tree.
Dr. Seuss' Whoville at 4249 S. 6485 West, West Valley City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
Holiday decorations in a residential yard, depicting characters from Babes in Toyland.
Babes in Toyland, 2332 E. 6200 South, Holladay. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
Wood cutouts of artificial Christmas trees surrounding Peanuts characters in front of a house.
Snoopy and the gang amid "aluminum" trees near 750 Kensington Ave., Salt Lake City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

And why is the carpet all wet, Todd?

By sheer bulb count, these houses give Clark Griswold a run for his money.

Multicolor Christmas lights and lighted balls on dozens of trees.
4453 S. 1500 East, Millcreek. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A two-story house covered in colored Christmas lights with a tree made of lights and snowmen in the yard.
6663 Stone Mill Dr., Cottonwood Heights. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Fla-a-a-a-ash to the music!

🧤Erin, here! My family is always delighted by light displays that are timed to music, especially the ones with low-range radio stations you can play in the car.

A village of tiny Christmas houses in a holiday lawn display with arches of Christmas lights on the house.
An adorable Christmas village at 9179 Granville Cir., Sandy. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A house and tree covered with lights with inflatable snowmen and other decorations in the lawn.
3476 S. Crown St., Taylorsville. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
At 6268 Lorreen Dr. in Murray, guests can visit the Lights on Lorreen website to control the song that plays next. Photo: Courtesy Wasatch Lights

A touch of class

Some houses wow with taste — through thoughtful design or a single standout element.

A house with Christmas lights on the walls and trees made of light in the yard, with large red letters that spell JOY
Joy at 7186 W. 3245 South, West Valley City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A large house with Christmas lights on trees and colored floodlights on the walls.
2233 Parleys Terrace S. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A brick house with a large conifer decorated with Christmas lights and large lit ornaments
You can't miss this enormous tree as you descend Highland toward 1996 Regal Stream Cove, Cottonwood Heights. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

What we're watching

A couple of neighborhoods are in the early stages of Christmas legend, with a few houses going all out and others starting to join the show.

  • Pop by so you can say you saw them before they were famous.
Christmas lights line the yards and houses on a residential street.
1449 Parkway Ave., Salt Lake City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

The Highland Park area of Sugar House is fun to explore, with a series of bright houses on Parkway and really nice displays down the adjacent north-south side streets.

Lots of Christmas lights down a lane ending at a house.
Snow Globe Lane, 3555 S 5450 West, West Valley City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

At Snow Globe Lane, near 3550 S. 5450 West, some of the neighbors are adding elaborate touches.

Pulling out all the stops

These are the more-is-more families — the ones that have probably never discarded a lawn decoration, and we love them for it.

  • You can't have too much holiday cheer!
Inflatables, a massive snow globe, and Christmas lights decorate a house on a cul de sac
9928 S. Treasure Cir., South Jordan. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A house with lots of Christmas lights, a sign that says "Santa's Workshop" and a lighted fence surrounding dancing elves around a Christmas tree made of green lights.
924 Pioneer Cir., Salt Lake City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

And of course, the biggie: Frosty's Winter Wonderland.

  • If aliens decide to land in Utah, we'll all know why.
A house stands on a mountain with scores of holiday decorations and lights.
805 E. 18th Ave., Salt Lake City. Photo courtesy of Frosty's Winter Wonderland
