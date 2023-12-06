Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We've driven a couple hundred miles to find the very best holiday light displays in Salt Lake County. Last year we told you about the grand neighborhood traditions at Magna's Miracle Cove, Taylorsville's Night Before Christmas Street and SLC's Glen Arbor and Carousel Street.

Yes, but: There are lots of spectacular houses we wanted to add this year!

Update: We've also created this map to all of the houses we highlighted this year and last, as well as several other home displays!

Click on a pin to see photos, the year they were taken and any other details about the site.

Tell us: Is there a fantastic display we've missed? Email us at [email protected] with the address, whether it's up this year and, if possible, a photo.

With that: Drumroll, please. ... Drumroll ...

Inflatable mobs

If Jackson Pollock's medium were holiday inflatables and suburban lawns his canvas, it might look something like this:

495 E. Welby Ave., Salt Lake City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

3228 W. 10755 South, South Jordan. Photo: Courtesy Mindy Brown

I want you to light … a theme

Themed displays show a fantastic commitment to detail in familiar fictional worlds.

Dr. Seuss' Whoville at 4249 S. 6485 West, West Valley City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Babes in Toyland, 2332 E. 6200 South, Holladay. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Snoopy and the gang amid "aluminum" trees near 750 Kensington Ave., Salt Lake City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

And why is the carpet all wet, Todd?

By sheer bulb count, these houses give Clark Griswold a run for his money.

4453 S. 1500 East, Millcreek. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

6663 Stone Mill Dr., Cottonwood Heights. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Fla-a-a-a-ash to the music!

🧤Erin, here! My family is always delighted by light displays that are timed to music, especially the ones with low-range radio stations you can play in the car.

An adorable Christmas village at 9179 Granville Cir., Sandy. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

3476 S. Crown St., Taylorsville. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

At 6268 Lorreen Dr. in Murray, guests can visit the Lights on Lorreen website to control the song that plays next. Photo: Courtesy Wasatch Lights

A touch of class

Some houses wow with taste — through thoughtful design or a single standout element.

Joy at 7186 W. 3245 South, West Valley City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

2233 Parleys Terrace S. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

You can't miss this enormous tree as you descend Highland toward 1996 Regal Stream Cove, Cottonwood Heights. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

What we're watching

A couple of neighborhoods are in the early stages of Christmas legend, with a few houses going all out and others starting to join the show.

Pop by so you can say you saw them before they were famous.

1449 Parkway Ave., Salt Lake City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

The Highland Park area of Sugar House is fun to explore, with a series of bright houses on Parkway and really nice displays down the adjacent north-south side streets.

Snow Globe Lane, 3555 S 5450 West, West Valley City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

At Snow Globe Lane, near 3550 S. 5450 West, some of the neighbors are adding elaborate touches.

Pulling out all the stops

These are the more-is-more families — the ones that have probably never discarded a lawn decoration, and we love them for it.

You can't have too much holiday cheer!

9928 S. Treasure Cir., South Jordan. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

924 Pioneer Cir., Salt Lake City. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

And of course, the biggie: Frosty's Winter Wonderland.

If aliens decide to land in Utah, we'll all know why.