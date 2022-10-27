A gutting loss for Sugar House after fire rips through development

The nearly-complete Sugar Alley apartment building burns in Sugar House. Image: via Salt Lake City Fire Department

A massive fire at a nearly-complete apartment complex is a devastating setback for Sugar House.

What happened: The Sugar Alley apartment complex was ravaged late Tuesday night by a fire that forced hundreds of neighbors to evacuate and showered ash over southeastern Salt Lake City.

Why it matters: The building was set to be the finishing touch on a long — and often painful—redevelopment in the neighborhood's central business district during the past 15 years.

About 200 apartments were set to open next year, bringing some relief to Salt Lake City's excruciatingly tight rental market.

The building was also going to house restaurants and shops on the ground floor, helping to make the neighborhood more walkable.

Yes, but: Now it could be years before the site is functional, Sugar House Community Council chair Landon Clark acknowledged.

Catch up quick: The building sits near 2100 South and Highland Drive, on a block that has seen years of upheaval and controversy related to stop-and-go development plans.

A developer in 2008 demolished much of the block, which had been a hipster neighborhood with popular local shops. Then the recession hit, and the heart of Sugar House was left empty for years — a blight known as the "Sugar Hole."

After new buildings and some tax dollars finally filled the Sugar Hole, the same developer ejected more businesses to the south, including two beloved bars, to build a clinic and office tower — but that also fell through.

The demolished site sat empty until another developer, Lowe Property Group, proposed the Sugar Alley project in 2019.

What they're saying: "It's devastating," Clark told Axios. "There's a lot of projects going on currently, and this is one that was just wrapping up."

Lowe was "on the forefront" of efforts to make Sugar House more pedestrian-friendly, Clark added.

What's next: Fire crews told KUTV they planned to begin demolishing part of the burned building Wednesday night.