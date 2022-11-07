The best taquerias in Utah County
Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified.
Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
Flashback: Growing up, my mother, who was born and raised in Tijuana, Mexico, ran a taco truck in Los Angeles for more than a decade.
- So my love and appreciation for this Mexican staple run deep.
Here are a few of my favorite places to get a taco in Utah County.
1. Holy Taco
Holy Taco only serves al pastor, one of the most difficult meats to perfect, but does it well.
Details: The pork is slowly fire-roasted on a vertical spit called a trompo and topped with cilantro and onions and thin-sliced pineapple.
Cost: $2.25 per taco
Fun fact: Lebanese immigrants introduced the method of cooking al pastor in Mexico during the early 1900s, using lamb instead of pork.
Where: 327 1200 South, Ste. 3, Orem
Hours: Monday-Saturday from 11am–9pm; closed Sundays
2. Red Tacos
Red Tacos first opened its Provo food truck in early 2020, a year before tacos de birria went viral on TikTok.
The latest: Two years later, the business has expanded with two brick-and-mortar restaurants in Orem and Lehi.
Details: The restaurant's main entree is its quesabirria tacos. The tacos are first stuffed with beef birria and their house blend of cheese and then grilled to create a crispy tortilla.
- They are traditionally served with a side of consomé, a flavorful broth, for dipping.
Cost: $3.49 per quesabirria taco
Where: 1077 South 750 East in Orem and 1438 East Main St. in Lehi
Hours: vary by location
3. Don Joaquín Street Tacos
As a past Utah Valley University student, I relied on these small but delicious street tacos to keep me nourished on busy days.
Details: Don Joaquín Street Tacos' expansive menu offers a variety of meats, from asada to lengua (beef tongue) and cabeza (beef head).
- The taco shop also serves quesadillas, burritos and menudo.
Cost: $1.99 per taco
Where: Multiple locations throughout the Wasatch Front
Hours: vary by location
Other notable locations to get your taco fix include El Mexiquense Grill in Lehi, Sol Agave in American Fork and Street Tacos Tarricaso in Payson.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.