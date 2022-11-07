Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified.

Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.

Flashback: Growing up, my mother, who was born and raised in Tijuana, Mexico, ran a taco truck in Los Angeles for more than a decade.

So my love and appreciation for this Mexican staple run deep.

Here are a few of my favorite places to get a taco in Utah County.

Holy Taco's al pastor tacos. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Holy Taco only serves al pastor, one of the most difficult meats to perfect, but does it well.

Details: The pork is slowly fire-roasted on a vertical spit called a trompo and topped with cilantro and onions and thin-sliced pineapple.

Cost: $2.25 per taco

Fun fact: Lebanese immigrants introduced the method of cooking al pastor in Mexico during the early 1900s, using lamb instead of pork.

Where: 327 1200 South, Ste. 3, Orem

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 11am–9pm; closed Sundays

Red Tacos' birria combos. Photo courtesy of Red Tacos

Red Tacos first opened its Provo food truck in early 2020, a year before tacos de birria went viral on TikTok.

The latest: Two years later, the business has expanded with two brick-and-mortar restaurants in Orem and Lehi.

Details: The restaurant's main entree is its quesabirria tacos. The tacos are first stuffed with beef birria and their house blend of cheese and then grilled to create a crispy tortilla.

They are traditionally served with a side of consomé, a flavorful broth, for dipping.

Cost: $3.49 per quesabirria taco

Where: 1077 South 750 East in Orem and 1438 East Main St. in Lehi

Hours: vary by location

Don Joaquín Street Tacos' asada tacos. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

As a past Utah Valley University student, I relied on these small but delicious street tacos to keep me nourished on busy days.

Details: Don Joaquín Street Tacos' expansive menu offers a variety of meats, from asada to lengua (beef tongue) and cabeza (beef head).

The taco shop also serves quesadillas, burritos and menudo.

Cost: $1.99 per taco

Where: Multiple locations throughout the Wasatch Front

Hours: vary by location

Other notable locations to get your taco fix include El Mexiquense Grill in Lehi, Sol Agave in American Fork and Street Tacos Tarricaso in Payson.