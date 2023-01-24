"Black Panther" actor Tenoch Huerta calls out Hollywood colorism

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" breakout star Tenoch Huerta called out colorism in the film and television industry during an event at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah this past weekend.

Details: Huerta, who made the remarks at a Latinx House event, said Latinos with lighter complexions are cast more often than actors with darker complexions, like him.

When Latino actors are cast, he noted, they are often portrayed as stereotypical characters such as criminals or nannies.

What they're saying: "Those characters, they don't have any power. They don't have any influence in the story. They are just background. That's the problem," he said.

One factor that contributes to that issue, he said, is that many filmmakers in Latin America are white men from affluent backgrounds.

That contributes to a distorted point of view about poverty and social inequality in Mexico, he said.

White-passing Latinos should acknowledge their privilege and "help the people because we are a community," Huerta added.

By the numbers: Latinos account for nearly 19% of the U.S. population, but represented about 7% of film leads in 2021, according to the annual Hollywood Diversity Report by the UCLA College of Social Sciences.

Our thought bubble, via Axios Latino co-author Marina E. Franco: Huerta's comments, which he also makes in his book "Orgullo prieto/Brown Pride," echo an issue that is pervasive in Mexico, where TV shows and news stations mostly show lighter-skinned Mexicans.