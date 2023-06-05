Share on email (opens in new window)

Bike shop owner Tice Child demonstrates an e-bike's features for a potential customer at the Be Prepared Expo on Friday at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

A bathtub installer, an e-bike vendor and a Goldback trader all walk into an event hall.

This is "Be Prepared," Utah's prepper expo, where businesses that may not have much to do with doomsday are trying to gain a foothold in an off-the-grid market.

Driving the news: The prepper movement, once the domain of religious fundamentalists and anti-government extremists, leaped into the mainstream during pandemic-era shutdowns and shortages, exhibitors told Axios during the weekend expo in Farmington.

Now, industries from med tech to food prep are developing spin-off products and ad campaigns just for them.

Why it matters: The growth of prepperism is drawing together an improbable cluster of ideological and commercial interests, with a hippie farmer lecturing on permaculture next to a gold currency booth and Flash My Brass Discount Ammo.

Green innovators displayed solar panels across from a row of Humvees, while alternative health brands advertised THC gummies and lavender oils near a first aid company whose logo features a skull over rifles arrayed as crossbones.

What they're saying: "We've noticed a huge uptick" in prepper business, said Byron Griffith, a sales rep for Bridgford — a California company that developed non-perishable sandwich wraps for the military, expanded to outdoor rec and now is focusing on the "preparedness" market.

"People come up to me all the time and say, 'I used to think this was crazy talk, movie talk,'" Griffith said.

Interest has "grown exponentially," he said, since disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 Texas grid failure.

Details: Encase, a Houston company that makes heavy-duty emergency storage bags, sprung from a business that sold packaging material to wrap heavy machinery in the aerospace and oil industries, said president Chris DellaValle.

A few clients asked for smaller bags to store their personal guns, and "one thing leads to another" he said, standing in front of a poster with a mushroom cloud erupting behind a log cabin.

"Then it was ammo, food, electronics, money" added his wife, Cathy.

Meanwhile, NutriMill, a St. George company that sells in-home grain mills, is considering a manually powered model to meet prepper requests, sales reps Emma and Ethan Park told Axios.

A row away, American Fork-based marketing consultant Kameron Conley was preparing a presentation on advertising tips, riffing on zombie apocalypse metaphors — even though, he acknowledged, his business has "absolutely nothing" to do with survivalism.

Sandy-based Sound Sleep brought its jaw positioners to the expo for the second year after discovering the prepper market for non-electronic sleep apnea solutions.

Zoom in: At the Antelope eBikes booth, a man in a "Tracker Survival" T-shirt asked the range of a fully charged backcountry bike. It's 30 to 40 miles, owner Tice Child said.

"Serious?! I wouldn't need my car no more!" the customer yelped, amplifying a sentiment that would warm urbanists' hearts — in earshot of a booth selling baby onesies emblazoned with the words "Born Sovereign."

Context: Utah is a major driver of the prepper movement due to Mormonism's longtime focus on emergency preparedness, as well as the faith's end-times teachings.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issues detailed instructions to its members encouraging food storage, and local congregations coordinate neighborhood disaster relief plans in much of the state.

Yes, but: Church leaders have signaled concern that some members may take prepperism too far.

Before a "blood moon" in 2015, the church issued a statement warning members "to avoid being caught up in extreme efforts to anticipate catastrophic events," after a popular Mormon author linked the lunar event to the apocalypse.

Writings by the author, Julie Rowe, appeared on a church list of "spurious materials," and she later said she was excommunicated.