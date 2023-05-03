You will never find a more wretched (bee)hive of scum and villainy than Utah.

It's the No. 1 state for Star Wars fandom, according to an analysis of Google search terms by the website Bookies.com.

Why it matters: Thursday is the Star Wars holiday, May the Fourth (be with you), and Utah's enthusiasm for the film franchise means we have a Yub Nub-worthy calendar of celebrations.

Yes, but: Utah's geeky fanaticism isn't well-known across the galaxy.

What they're saying: "Here’s something we didn't see coming: … Utah, [scoring] 100 on the Google Trends list in every single year of this survey. Go figure," analyst Mark Strotman wrote for Bookies.

Your eyes can deceive you, Mark. Don't trust them.

The big picture: Utah's fan-and-nerd culture — think comic books, fantasy, Disney, anime, cosplay, Trekkies, Whovians, Potterheads and people who know what Maximilian's Earthen Grasp is — is exceptional.

So grab your lightsabers, twist your hair into cinnamon rolls and get into the garbage chute, flyboy:

Planetarium party

Join the Alpine Garrison's not-so-pitiful little band to meet some life-size droids, make a lightsaber and explore the force through science at Clark Planetarium's big bash.

When: 4pm Thursday, with a costume contest starting at 6pm

Where: 110 S. 400 West

Cost: Free. Movie and dome tickets are discounted to $4 all-day

Urban Arts Gallery

Enter the costume contest, enjoy fan art and snack on themed treats at the gallery's annual May the 4th Be With You party around the corner from the planetarium.

When: 6pm Thursday

Where: 116 S. Rio Grande St.

Cost: Free

Star Wars Fan Train

The Heber Creeper is activating the hyperdrive with costumed characters, trivia, music and games.

When: 7pm Thursday

Where: 450 S. 600 West, Heber City

Tickets: $20

Star Wars Day at the library

Kids can enjoy Yoda origami, a Darth Vader read-along, Jedi training and more.

When: 4pm Thursday

Where: SLC Main Library, 210 East 400 South

Cost: Free

Count the parsecs

Farmington's nighttime Star Wars fun run includes a 5K, 10K and half marathon.

Where: Legacy Events "Space" Center, 151 S. 1100 West

When: 6pm Saturday

Cost: Varies by race, discounted for registrations before noon Thursday