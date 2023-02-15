Play Dungeons & Dragons at this SLC board game store
So you want to be a sorcerer. Or lead a Rebel Alliance squadron into a Stormtrooper bunker. Or dabble in the lore of Nurgle.
- Fear not, young Planeswalker. You don't have to do it alone.
What's happening: Game Night Games hosts free "casual play" sessions almost daily for anyone — novices to Level 20 wizards — who wants to briefly loosen their mortal coil and inhabit the fantasy of tabletop games.
How it works: Players gather at the back of the shop and divide into groups to play the designated game.
- Weekly sessions include: Warhammer; Dungeons & Dragons; Marvel Champions; Star Wars: Legion or X-Wing; and Magic: The Gathering (MTG) Commander and Pioneer.
Details: Staff are on hand to help newbies, said assistant manager Mike Glick.
- On popular D&D Wednesdays, an employee typically runs "one-shot" games that only last the evening, while some groups stick together for weeks-long campaigns.
Yes, but: If tables fill up, you may have to try another night.
What you need: Nothing but your wits for D&D and other miniature games.
- You will need your own deck for card-based games like Magic.
Of note: The crowd's experience and size vary depending on the game and night.
- If you're a total beginner, call the shop at 801-467-4100 to confirm a staffer will be there to bring you up to speed.
Meanwhile: You can prepare your own mini monsters and heroes at Tuesday paint nights.
Or if you and a couple of friends want to explore other games, the shop opens its extensive game library at 11am daily and sometimes on weekends; check the event schedule.
