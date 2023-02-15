A spell has the desired effect on a hapless combatant in Dungeons & Dragons at Game Night Games. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

So you want to be a sorcerer. Or lead a Rebel Alliance squadron into a Stormtrooper bunker. Or dabble in the lore of Nurgle.

Fear not, young Planeswalker. You don't have to do it alone.

What's happening: Game Night Games hosts free "casual play" sessions almost daily for anyone — novices to Level 20 wizards — who wants to briefly loosen their mortal coil and inhabit the fantasy of tabletop games.

How it works: Players gather at the back of the shop and divide into groups to play the designated game.

Weekly sessions include: Warhammer; Dungeons & Dragons; Marvel Champions; Star Wars: Legion or X-Wing; and Magic: The Gathering (MTG) Commander and Pioneer.

Details: Staff are on hand to help newbies, said assistant manager Mike Glick.

On popular D&D Wednesdays, an employee typically runs "one-shot" games that only last the evening, while some groups stick together for weeks-long campaigns.

Yes, but: If tables fill up, you may have to try another night.

What you need: Nothing but your wits for D&D and other miniature games.

You will need your own deck for card-based games like Magic.

Of note: The crowd's experience and size vary depending on the game and night.

If you're a total beginner, call the shop at 801-467-4100 to confirm a staffer will be there to bring you up to speed.

Meanwhile: You can prepare your own mini monsters and heroes at Tuesday paint nights.

Or if you and a couple of friends want to explore other games, the shop opens its extensive game library at 11am daily and sometimes on weekends; check the event schedule.