Last week I tried Cafe Rio's new birria tacos.

The big picture: In recent years, the popularity of birria, a savory, slow-cooked Mexican beef dish flavored with dried guajillo and arbol chiles and served with a dipping broth called consomé has exploded nationwide.

Universal Studios and Disneyland now offer birria tacos at their parks.

Last year, Thrillist reported that Taco Bell was testing a "Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos with Seasoned Beef" in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota and Nashville, Tennessee.

Yes, but: Just because it's on the menu doesn't mean it's worth ordering.

Birria takes several hours to properly cook in a flavor-packed broth to tenderize the tough cuts of beef. The premise of fast food is antithetical to a slow-cooked meal.

And yet, that hasn't stopped quick-serve restaurants, like Cafe Rio, from whipping up their own versions.

Zoom in: Ads for the franchise's new, menu item feature a chef from Torreón, Mexico preparing the dish with tomatoes, onions, cinnamon, garlic and dried chiles — and it seemed promising.

As a fan of the Utah eatery's meat options — especially their sweet pork barbacoa and shredded beef — I had high hopes for the birria.

"This new offering was tested last spring in select Nevada and Arizona markets, where customers raved about the unique product and delicious flavor," according to a news release on the limited-time dish that noted the cooking process was "hours-long."

The verdict: The tacos I ordered were filled with beef, shredded cheese, as well as pickled onions and jalepeños on a handmade corn tortilla, served with consomé and topped with fresh cilantro and onions.

After I received my order, it didn't take long for the tortilla to deteriorate, making it a flimsy vessel to bring the rest of the ingredients together to eat.

While the tenderness of the meat was spot on, I quickly spit it out after biting into multiple whole peppercorns, typically used to season the broth.

By itself, the consomé, used for dipping, lacked flavor and seemed overly sweet.

The bottom line: I'll stick with Cafe Rio's sweet pork.