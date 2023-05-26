Chicago getaway guide: 4 road trip destinations in the Midwest

With the cost of gas trending downward and the cost of air travel going up, you may be thinking of a road trip this weekend or this summer.

What's happening: Our Axios Midwest cities have all collaborated on "weekend getaway guides" to help you navigate quick trips to cities in close proximity.

Here are four great ideas for a summer road trip.

Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio, gives you a nice mix of urban and college life. It's the home of Ohio State University.

Axios Columbus' Tyler Buchanan tells us what we should experience in this great Midwestern city, which is less than a six-hour drive from downtown.

What he's saying: "Head to the Arena District for lunch at our historic North Market, catch some pro soccer or minor league baseball (Wednesday is dollar night!), and then end the night with a drink and a stroll."

If you're looking to beat the heat, peek inside King Tut's tomb at nearby COSI — our award-winning science museum perfect for kids and adults alike."

More: Everything you need to know about Columbus.

Cleveland

Cleveland is a short five-hour trip, and it gives us cozy Great Lake vibes. Whether you are taking in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame or a Guardians game, there is plenty to do.

Axios Cleveland's Sam Allard also plays up the dining scene.

What he's saying: "Doug Katz is Cleveland's hottest chef right now. Both the Mediterranean-inspired Zhug in Cleveland Heights and the low-lit Indian fusion Amba in Ohio City are appointment eating."

More: Everything you need to know about Cleveland.

Detroit

Detroit dazzles the eye with its mixture of urban beauty and art. It's a quick four-hour jaunt from here, and it features many cool attractions, including sculptures and downtown stadiums.

Pro tip: Go see the Tigers and cheer on Javy Baez.

Axios Detroit's Annalise Frank shares some must-see places:

What she's saying: "Hit up the legendary Eastern Market for local gifts, fresh produce and grub from food stands.

"Then enter the nearby mural-lined Dequindre Cut at Orleans and Wilkins streets, and walk or ride a rental bike to the riverfront.

"You'll find a nearby hill with a view of downtown and Canada."

More: Everything you need to know about Detroit.

Indianapolis

The closest of the getaway destinations, you can make it to the Indiana State Capitol in just under three hours.

Indianapolis provides great scenery, bars and restaurants and a world-class children's museum for you and your family.

Axios Indy's Arika Herron wrote up a thorough guide for visiting, including some choice nature options.

What she's saying: "We're hosting a ton of great concerts this summer, many of them right downtown at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

"The park is also a great place to walk along the river and a gorgeous manmade canal that runs through the heart of downtown.

"You can also rent a bike and ride the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, which connects to a handful of the city's coolest neighborhoods, including Fountain Square."

More: Everything you need to know about Indianapolis.

One last thing: We did one, too. It's for the other cities, but you might be able to get something out of it, or at least tell us what we missed.