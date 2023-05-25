37 mins ago - Things to Do

The Detroit weekend getaway guide

Annalise Frank
Photo illustration of a vintage-style postcard reading Greetings from lovely Detroit, with a photo of Detroit within the text.

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch, Lindsey Bailey/Axios

So, you find yourself traveling to the Mitten State's biggest city (as you should). Here's the Axios Detroit team's picks for how to spend a couple days in the more-than-just-cars Motor City.

Where to stay

Shinola Hotel: In the heart of downtown on Woodward Avenue, this upscale hotel is by the city's renowned luxury brand specializing in watches.

🎰 MGM Grand Detroit: Our pick among the city's casino hotels.

What to do

🍓 Hit up the legendary Eastern Market for local gifts, fresh produce and grub from food stands.

  • Then enter the nearby mural-lined Dequindre Cut at Orleans and Wilkins streets and walk or ride a rental bike to the riverfront.
  • You'll find a nearby hill with a view of downtown and Canada.

🖼️ Reserve several hours for the Detroit Institute of Arts and take a look at its roster of special events.

Where to eat

🌭 Coney Islands: American and Lafayette offer authentic Detroit coney dogs and chili cheese fries, but try L. George's Coney Island on 7 Mile (13635 W. McNichols Road) for all-day breakfast and Greek specialty dishes.

🥘 Baobab Fare: The restaurant has earned national recognition for its flavorful East African dishes served with fried plantains and peanut-stewed spinach.

  • The co-owners, James Beard award semifinalists this year, won an episode of Food Network's "Chopped" in March.

🍝 Ottava Via: This Italian eatery (1400 Michigan Ave.) is a Corktown gem, offering outdoor seating and a menu featuring tasty shareable plates, charcuterie boards, pizza and pasta.

