The Detroit weekend getaway guide
So, you find yourself traveling to the Mitten State's biggest city (as you should). Here's the Axios Detroit team's picks for how to spend a couple days in the more-than-just-cars Motor City.
Where to stay
⌚ Shinola Hotel: In the heart of downtown on Woodward Avenue, this upscale hotel is by the city's renowned luxury brand specializing in watches.
- The San Morello restaurant on the ground floor has great pizza and appetizers.
🎰 MGM Grand Detroit: Our pick among the city's casino hotels.
- The walkable Corktown neighborhood's bars, restaurants and landmarks like Michigan Central Station are nearby.
What to do
🍓 Hit up the legendary Eastern Market for local gifts, fresh produce and grub from food stands.
- Then enter the nearby mural-lined Dequindre Cut at Orleans and Wilkins streets and walk or ride a rental bike to the riverfront.
- You'll find a nearby hill with a view of downtown and Canada.
🖼️ Reserve several hours for the Detroit Institute of Arts and take a look at its roster of special events.
- Must-see pieces include Diego Rivera's Detroit Industry Murals and a Vincent van Gogh self-portrait.
Where to eat
🌭 Coney Islands: American and Lafayette offer authentic Detroit coney dogs and chili cheese fries, but try L. George's Coney Island on 7 Mile (13635 W. McNichols Road) for all-day breakfast and Greek specialty dishes.
🥘 Baobab Fare: The restaurant has earned national recognition for its flavorful East African dishes served with fried plantains and peanut-stewed spinach.
- The co-owners, James Beard award semifinalists this year, won an episode of Food Network's "Chopped" in March.
🍝 Ottava Via: This Italian eatery (1400 Michigan Ave.) is a Corktown gem, offering outdoor seating and a menu featuring tasty shareable plates, charcuterie boards, pizza and pasta.
