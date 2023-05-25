The Detroit weekend getaway guide

Share on email (opens in new window)

So, you find yourself traveling to the Mitten State's biggest city (as you should). Here's the Axios Detroit team's picks for how to spend a couple days in the more-than-just-cars Motor City.

Where to stay

⌚ Shinola Hotel: In the heart of downtown on Woodward Avenue, this upscale hotel is by the city's renowned luxury brand specializing in watches.

The San Morello restaurant on the ground floor has great pizza and appetizers.

🎰 MGM Grand Detroit: Our pick among the city's casino hotels.

The walkable Corktown neighborhood's bars, restaurants and landmarks like Michigan Central Station are nearby.

What to do

🍓 Hit up the legendary Eastern Market for local gifts, fresh produce and grub from food stands.

Then enter the nearby mural-lined Dequindre Cut at Orleans and Wilkins streets and walk or ride a rental bike to the riverfront.

You'll find a nearby hill with a view of downtown and Canada.

🖼️ Reserve several hours for the Detroit Institute of Arts and take a look at its roster of special events.

Where to eat

🌭 Coney Islands: American and Lafayette offer authentic Detroit coney dogs and chili cheese fries, but try L. George's Coney Island on 7 Mile (13635 W. McNichols Road) for all-day breakfast and Greek specialty dishes.

🥘 Baobab Fare: The restaurant has earned national recognition for its flavorful East African dishes served with fried plantains and peanut-stewed spinach.

The co-owners, James Beard award semifinalists this year, won an episode of Food Network's "Chopped" in March.

🍝 Ottava Via: This Italian eatery (1400 Michigan Ave.) is a Corktown gem, offering outdoor seating and a menu featuring tasty shareable plates, charcuterie boards, pizza and pasta.