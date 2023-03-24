Peek inside King Tut's tomb at new COSI exhibit
👋 Alissa here, reporting back from a fascinating trip inside King Tut's 3,300-year-old tomb.
- OK, technically it was just a museum visit, but it certainly felt authentic.
What's happening: "Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures" is at COSI through Sept. 4, recreating the burial site of the boy king exactly as it was discovered.
Why it matters: Columbus is the only U.S. city displaying the popular touring exhibit this year — 100 years since the tomb's contents were unearthed.
- It showcases 1,000 replica objects created by Egyptian artists and is said to be more complete than any previous exhibition of original artifacts.
Of note: The originals aren't currently viewable even in Egypt, as construction wraps up on a Grand Egyptian Museum to house them.
Catch up quick: Pharaoh Tutankhamun ascended to the throne around 1332 B.C. at age 9. He died 10 years later, possibly from a leg injury or illness.
- His biggest achievement was restoring traditional Egyptian religion and art after his father's radical reforms destabilized the country.
- Tut is best known for his tomb — found largely intact in 1922 and opened in 1923 — that is considered one of the most significant archaeological discoveries of the modern era.
How it works: COSI's 15,000-square-foot exhibit starts by recreating a treasury, coffin chamber and antechamber, supplemented by videos and a carry-along audio guide.
- After those three rooms, all the beautiful afterlife treasures are displayed individually in a traditional museum setting, from massive coffins and shrines to intricate jewelry and reed pens. Explore up-close at your own pace.
My take: The artifacts were breathtaking, like a history book come to life.
- Don't be deterred by the fact that they're replicas — you'll still be wowed by the gold-gilded objects shining under the spotlights.
💡 Pro tips: The first weekend sold out and tomorrow nearly has too, so reserve a timed ticket early if you hope to visit soon.
- Set aside about two hours to see and hear everything.
🎟️ If you go: 10am-5pm (7pm through April 1). $40 adults, $35 ages 2-12, including COSI admission.
