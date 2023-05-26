How to avoid Memorial Day weekend traffic around Chicago

Share on email (opens in new window)

Whether you're headed out of town or staying home this Memorial Day weekend, you'll need a plan to avoid the expected surge in traffic.

What's happening: AAA estimates that 42.3 million Americans will travel during the holiday weekend — a 7% increase over last year.

That's 2.7 million more people who will travel during the unofficial start of summer compared with 2022, Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.

If you go: Memorial Day road trippers nationally can expect to see the most traffic today from 3 to 6pm and Monday from noon to 3pm, per AAA.

For Chicagoans driving to Wisconsin on I-94, the worst time to leave is Saturday at 11am.

For those taking to the skies, you might feel a little more calm if your flight is out of O'Hare.

The airport ranked second-best in the nation for on-time Memorial Day weekend flight departures, per an analysis by Limo rental site Price4Limo. Midway didn't make the top 20.

The intrigue: Gas prices are declining here ahead of the long weekend.

Chicago drivers paid an average of $4.22 per gallon of regular gasoline as of May 1, compared with $5.26 a year ago, according to AAA data.

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Flashback: Last year Gov. JB Pritzker announced a temporary gas tax holiday that some Republicans characterized as an election-year ploy.

That tax holiday was not renewed this year.

Zoom out: Gas prices set record all-time highs nationwide last year amid a broader inflation crisis, and driven in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which destabilized global energy markets.

Nationally, gas prices have risen slightly in recent months, but they're still well below last year's levels as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

The nationwide average price per gallon of regular gasoline has remained $3.53 throughout May 2023, compared with $4.60 a year ago.

Between the lines: The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency waiver last month allowing the summertime sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol in a bid to suppress prices.

So-called E15 gas is typically avoided in summer due to smog concerns.

Be smart: Over the last decade, Chicago has seen the nation's third-highest number of Memorial Day weekend traffic fatalities, just behind Houston and Dallas, according to federal data crunched by car insurance site Jerry.