Your Indianapolis weekend getaway guide

Hello, from Indianapolis! The Axios Indy team has assembled a small guide to help you get around the Circle City while you're here.

Where to stay

Downtown Indy is a great launch point, with several hotels to choose from.

🏆 The Bottleworks Hotel, which is part of the converted Coca-Cola bottling factory, was recently named the country's best place to stay by Yelp.

🏨 Hotel Indy, home to one of the city's only rooftop bars, is another great option. It's walking distance to the Convention Center and several major sports and concert venues.

What to do

🎸 We're hosting a ton of great concerts this summer, many of them right downtown at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

The park is also a great place to walk along the river and a gorgeous man-made canal that runs through the heart of downtown.

You can also rent a bike and ride the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, which connects to a handful of the city's coolest neighborhoods, including Fountain Square.

🖼️ Step into famous works of art at Newfields' immersive exhibit, The Lume, and check out the museum's meticulous gardens while you're there.

🦕 The Indianapolis Children's Museum, consistently recognized as one of the best in the country with nearly 500,000 square feet of activities, is fun for all ages. Check out the newly-renovated Dinosphere exhibit.

🧗 Go to North Mass Boulder to try your hands (and feet) at rock climbing in an impressive space with routes for everyone from beginners to experts.

Stay for the surprisingly good food and beer at the in-house cafe.

Where to eat and drink

🥞 Brunch at any of Gallery Pastry's three locations is worth the inevitable wait, but only the So-Bro location on North College Avenue serves crepes.

🍷 For a dinner that's upscale but not stuffy, Beholder — James Beard semifinalist in 2020 — is hard to beat. The menu is small and changes regularly but we've never had a bad bite.

Pro tip: The tasting menu comes with a wine pairing option. Take it.

🍛 If you're staying at Bottleworks (or even if you're not), do dinner at Bodhi, just up the block, and enjoy the best Thai food in town.

The neighboring Garage Food Hall is also fun, but better as a lunch option.

🐷 Enjoy local fare, and get a pork tenderloin with a side of Hoosier history at Plump's Last Shot — a bar opened by local hero and Indiana high school basketball legend Bobby Plump.

🥃 Drink like a local at the Commodore, a speakeasy tucked away inside a landmark of the Fountain Square neighborhood.