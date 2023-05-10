Tons of Indy concerts in Live Nation's $25 deal

Share on email (opens in new window)

Taking Back Sunday is one of many bands you can see for $25 this summer. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Indy is hosting so many great concerts this summer — and here's the perfect excuse to add a few more to your calendar.

What's happening: Live Nation's annual Concert Week starts Wednesday, offering $25 tickets with no extra fees to nearly 4,000 shows nationwide.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Wednesday. The deal runs through Tuesday.

How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek.

Select one and search for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.

Participating artists with local shows include:

Janet Jackson: Ruoff Music Center, May 26

Death Cab for Cutie: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, May 31

Louis Tomlinson: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 7

3 Doors Down: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 16

Counting Crows: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 17

Charlie Puth: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 21

My Morning Jacket: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 23

Young the Giant with Milky Chance: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 25

YUNGBLUD: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, July 8

Dierks Bentley: Ruoff Music Center, July 9

Fall Out Boy: Ruoff Music Center, July 16

Foreigner: Ruoff Music Center, July 21

Sad Summer Fest, with Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Motion City Soundtrack: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, July 22

Incubus: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, July 28

Bret Michaels: Ruoff Music Center, July 30

Jason Mraz: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 1

Matchbox Twenty: Ruoff Music Center, Aug. 5

Yellowcard: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 10

Luke Bryan: Ruoff Music Center, Aug. 18

Jimmy Eat Wold & Manchester Orchestra: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 18

Jethro Tull: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 19

LL Cool J: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Aug. 20

The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple Plan: Ruoff Music Center, Aug. 25

The Pixies and Modest Mouse: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 29

Jason Aldean: Ruoff Music Center, Sept. 16

Of note: Some local dates may not offer the $25 promotion.