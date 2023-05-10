1 hour ago - Things to Do

Tons of Indy concerts in Live Nation's $25 deal

Arika Herron

Taking Back Sunday is one of many bands you can see for $25 this summer. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Indy is hosting so many great concerts this summer — and here's the perfect excuse to add a few more to your calendar.

What's happening: Live Nation's annual Concert Week starts Wednesday, offering $25 tickets with no extra fees to nearly 4,000 shows nationwide.

  • Tickets go on sale at 10am Wednesday. The deal runs through Tuesday.

How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek.

  • Select one and search for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.

Participating artists with local shows include:

  • Janet Jackson: Ruoff Music Center, May 26
  • Death Cab for Cutie: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, May 31
  • Louis Tomlinson: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 7
  • 3 Doors Down: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 16
  • Counting Crows: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 17
  • Charlie Puth: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 21
  • My Morning Jacket: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 23
  • Young the Giant with Milky Chance: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 25
  • YUNGBLUD: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, July 8
  • Dierks Bentley: Ruoff Music Center, July 9
  • Fall Out Boy: Ruoff Music Center, July 16
  • Foreigner: Ruoff Music Center, July 21
  • Sad Summer Fest, with Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Motion City Soundtrack: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, July 22
  • Incubus: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, July 28
  • Bret Michaels: Ruoff Music Center, July 30
  • Jason Mraz: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 1
  • Matchbox Twenty: Ruoff Music Center, Aug. 5
  • Yellowcard: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 10
  • Luke Bryan: Ruoff Music Center, Aug. 18
  • Jimmy Eat Wold & Manchester Orchestra: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 18
  • Jethro Tull: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 19
  • LL Cool J: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Aug. 20
  • The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple Plan: Ruoff Music Center, Aug. 25
  • The Pixies and Modest Mouse: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 29
  • Jason Aldean: Ruoff Music Center, Sept. 16

Of note: Some local dates may not offer the $25 promotion.

