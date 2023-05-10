1 hour ago - Things to Do
Tons of Indy concerts in Live Nation's $25 deal
Indy is hosting so many great concerts this summer — and here's the perfect excuse to add a few more to your calendar.
What's happening: Live Nation's annual Concert Week starts Wednesday, offering $25 tickets with no extra fees to nearly 4,000 shows nationwide.
- Tickets go on sale at 10am Wednesday. The deal runs through Tuesday.
How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek.
- Select one and search for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.
Participating artists with local shows include:
- Janet Jackson: Ruoff Music Center, May 26
- Death Cab for Cutie: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, May 31
- Louis Tomlinson: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 7
- 3 Doors Down: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 16
- Counting Crows: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 17
- Charlie Puth: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 21
- My Morning Jacket: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 23
- Young the Giant with Milky Chance: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, June 25
- YUNGBLUD: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, July 8
- Dierks Bentley: Ruoff Music Center, July 9
- Fall Out Boy: Ruoff Music Center, July 16
- Foreigner: Ruoff Music Center, July 21
- Sad Summer Fest, with Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Motion City Soundtrack: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, July 22
- Incubus: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, July 28
- Bret Michaels: Ruoff Music Center, July 30
- Jason Mraz: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 1
- Matchbox Twenty: Ruoff Music Center, Aug. 5
- Yellowcard: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 10
- Luke Bryan: Ruoff Music Center, Aug. 18
- Jimmy Eat Wold & Manchester Orchestra: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 18
- Jethro Tull: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 19
- LL Cool J: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Aug. 20
- The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple Plan: Ruoff Music Center, Aug. 25
- The Pixies and Modest Mouse: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Aug. 29
- Jason Aldean: Ruoff Music Center, Sept. 16
Of note: Some local dates may not offer the $25 promotion.
