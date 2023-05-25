Cleveland has something for everyone

Greetings from Cleveland, where most Midwestern travelers can reach by car in five hours or less. Food, culture, sports, family fun — the Forest City's got it all.

Where to stay

🏨 Downtown hotels abound, including the swanky Metropolitan at the 9, the boutique Kimpton Schofield and the historic Hyatt Regency at the Arcade, (home of America's first indoor shopping center).

🛏️ Younger and cost-conscious travelers may appreciate the charms of the Cleveland Hostel — private rooms available! — located in Ohio City, one of Cleveland's liveliest entertainment districts.

What to do

Where to eat

🍽️ Doug Katz is Cleveland's hottest chef right now. Both the mediterranean-inspired Zhug in Cleveland Heights and the low-lit Indian fusion Amba in Ohio City are appointment eating.