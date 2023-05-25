2 hours ago - Things to Do
Cleveland has something for everyone
Greetings from Cleveland, where most Midwestern travelers can reach by car in five hours or less. Food, culture, sports, family fun — the Forest City's got it all.
Where to stay
- 🏨 Downtown hotels abound, including the swanky Metropolitan at the 9, the boutique Kimpton Schofield and the historic Hyatt Regency at the Arcade, (home of America's first indoor shopping center).
- 🛏️ Younger and cost-conscious travelers may appreciate the charms of the Cleveland Hostel — private rooms available! — located in Ohio City, one of Cleveland's liveliest entertainment districts.
What to do
- 🖼️ University Circle, three miles east of downtown, is the city's cultural mecca. You won't want to miss the free Cleveland Museum of Art, Botanical Gardens and Cleveland Museum of Natural History, featuring Balto.
- 🎶 Soak up one of the summer's ample festivals or take in a show at Playhouse Square.
- 🏟️ Experience our Metroparks system, including the zoo, take in a ballgame at Progressive Field, or head to North Coast Harbor and visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Great Lakes Science Center.
Where to eat
- 🍽️ Doug Katz is Cleveland's hottest chef right now. Both the mediterranean-inspired Zhug in Cleveland Heights and the low-lit Indian fusion Amba in Ohio City are appointment eating.
- 😋 Amble down East 4th Street and see if you can get a table at Cordelia, Cleveland's best new restaurant, or visit the West Side Market on West 25th Street.
- 🌮 If you get a hankering for authentic Mexican street tacos, avoid the long lines at La Plaza and try Tapatias at Lorain Avenue and West 125th.
- 🥃 Email Sam for bespoke dive bar recommendations.
