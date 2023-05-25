2 hours ago - Things to Do

Cleveland has something for everyone

Sam Allard
Photo illustration of a vintage-style postcard reading Greetings from lovely Cleveland, with a photo of Cleveland within the text.

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch, Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Greetings from Cleveland, where most Midwestern travelers can reach by car in five hours or less. Food, culture, sports, family fun — the Forest City's got it all.

Where to stay
What to do
Where to eat
  • 🍽️ Doug Katz is Cleveland's hottest chef right now. Both the mediterranean-inspired Zhug in Cleveland Heights and the low-lit Indian fusion Amba in Ohio City are appointment eating.
  • 😋 Amble down East 4th Street and see if you can get a table at Cordelia, Cleveland's best new restaurant, or visit the West Side Market on West 25th Street.
  • 🌮 If you get a hankering for authentic Mexican street tacos, avoid the long lines at La Plaza and try Tapatias at Lorain Avenue and West 125th.
  • 🥃 Email Sam for bespoke dive bar recommendations.
