Cleveland is the land of festivals

The surreal wonder that is Parade the Circle. Photo: Courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Art

Northeast Ohio's outdoor festival season is in full swing.

Why it matters: This will be one of the biggest summer event seasons since the start of the pandemic thanks to the return of Parade the Circle.

Driving the news: Following last weekend's Asian Festival, three more popular festivals take place Memorial Day weekend, including Berea's National Rib Cook-Off, Tremont Greek Fest and Reggae Fest.

The big picture: Ohio is the second most "festival-obsessed" state, behind only Wisconsin, according to a recent Google search analysis by UK fashion retailer Boohoo.

Any weekend with somewhat-decent weather is spent celebrating something in the Buckeye State, Axios Columbus writes.

Zoom in: Ohio Festivals lists more than 150 festivals taking place in Northeast Ohio from now through Labor Day.

Between the lines: Parade the Circle, Cleveland Museum of Art's showcase of costumed performers and art sculptures, returns June 10.

The event was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, scaled down in 2021 and canceled again in 2022.

This year's event is expected to approach pre-pandemic attendance, drawing around 80,000 to University Circle, according to CMA.

What they're saying: The pandemic caused "feelings of disconnection and longing for normalcy," Stefanie Taub, CMA's director of community arts, wrote in April.

"The return of Parade the Circle allows us to reunite with each other, reestablish community bonds, and celebrate through art."

What's next: Parade the Circle is sandwiched between two other huge festivals — Pride in the CLE on June 3 and the Tri-C JazzFest taking place June 22-24.

🗓️ Mark your calendar for some of Cleveland's other major festivals: