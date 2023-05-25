Cleveland is the land of festivals
Northeast Ohio's outdoor festival season is in full swing.
Why it matters: This will be one of the biggest summer event seasons since the start of the pandemic thanks to the return of Parade the Circle.
Driving the news: Following last weekend's Asian Festival, three more popular festivals take place Memorial Day weekend, including Berea's National Rib Cook-Off, Tremont Greek Fest and Reggae Fest.
The big picture: Ohio is the second most "festival-obsessed" state, behind only Wisconsin, according to a recent Google search analysis by UK fashion retailer Boohoo.
- Any weekend with somewhat-decent weather is spent celebrating something in the Buckeye State, Axios Columbus writes.
Zoom in: Ohio Festivals lists more than 150 festivals taking place in Northeast Ohio from now through Labor Day.
- Some of those events will draw thousands if not tens of thousands, including Wonderstruck, Cain Park Arts Festival, Feast of the Assumption and Grand Slam Beerfest.
Between the lines: Parade the Circle, Cleveland Museum of Art's showcase of costumed performers and art sculptures, returns June 10.
- The event was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, scaled down in 2021 and canceled again in 2022.
- This year's event is expected to approach pre-pandemic attendance, drawing around 80,000 to University Circle, according to CMA.
What they're saying: The pandemic caused "feelings of disconnection and longing for normalcy," Stefanie Taub, CMA's director of community arts, wrote in April.
- "The return of Parade the Circle allows us to reunite with each other, reestablish community bonds, and celebrate through art."
What's next: Parade the Circle is sandwiched between two other huge festivals — Pride in the CLE on June 3 and the Tri-C JazzFest taking place June 22-24.
🗓️ Mark your calendar for some of Cleveland's other major festivals:
- Taste of Lakewood (June 11)
- Yoga Fest (June 17)
- Duck Tape Festival (June 16-18)
- Larchmere Porchfest (June 24)
- Edgewater Neighborhood Fest (June 25)
- Cain Park Arts Festival (July 7-9)
- Wonderstruck (July 8-9)
- Summer Meltdown (July 15)
- Grand Slam Beerfest (July 29)
- Victory Live (Aug. 4-5)
- Twins Days Festival (Aug. 4-6)
- Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival (Aug. 5-6)
- Feast of the Assumption (Aug. 12-15)
- Garlic Festival (Aug. 26-27)
