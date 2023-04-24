2 hours ago - News

Ohio is "festival obsessed"

Tyler Buchanan
Two twins in Uncle Sam outfits ride in a parade in Twinsburg, Ohio.

Twinsburg's annual Twins Days Festival features a "Double Take Parade" through the Northeast Ohio town. Photo: Josie Gealer/Getty Images

Speaking of festivals: Ohio is one of the most "festival-obsessed" states, according to a recent Google search analysis by UK fashion retailer Boohoo.

  • We ranked No. 2, only behind Wisconsin.

💭 Our thought bubble: … no surprise there.

  • Whether it's zucchini, fish, flags or bratwurst, it seems any weekend with somewhat-decent weather is spent celebrating something in the Buckeye State.

The latest: Festival season is already underway, with the Geauga County Maple Festival in Northeast Ohio and Pike County Dogwood Festival south of Columbus this weekend.

Go deeper: A list of some upcoming events.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more