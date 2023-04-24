2 hours ago - News
Ohio is "festival obsessed"
Speaking of festivals: Ohio is one of the most "festival-obsessed" states, according to a recent Google search analysis by UK fashion retailer Boohoo.
- We ranked No. 2, only behind Wisconsin.
💭 Our thought bubble: … no surprise there.
- Whether it's zucchini, fish, flags or bratwurst, it seems any weekend with somewhat-decent weather is spent celebrating something in the Buckeye State.
The latest: Festival season is already underway, with the Geauga County Maple Festival in Northeast Ohio and Pike County Dogwood Festival south of Columbus this weekend.
Go deeper: A list of some upcoming events.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.