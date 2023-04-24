Twinsburg's annual Twins Days Festival features a "Double Take Parade" through the Northeast Ohio town. Photo: Josie Gealer/Getty Images

Speaking of festivals: Ohio is one of the most "festival-obsessed" states, according to a recent Google search analysis by UK fashion retailer Boohoo.

We ranked No. 2, only behind Wisconsin.

💭 Our thought bubble: … no surprise there.

Whether it's zucchini, fish, flags or bratwurst, it seems any weekend with somewhat-decent weather is spent celebrating something in the Buckeye State.

The latest: Festival season is already underway, with the Geauga County Maple Festival in Northeast Ohio and Pike County Dogwood Festival south of Columbus this weekend.

