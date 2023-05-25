So you're coming to visit Chicago. Great choice, it's one of the best cities in the world. Let the Axios Chicago team give you some recommendations.

Where to stay

🏢 The Hoxton: This boutique hotel in the bustling Fulton Market neighborhood puts you in the middle of some of the city's hottest restaurants and shops, while remaining walking distance to the Loop and public transportation.

It also features chef Stephanie Izard's restaurant Cabra with a killer rooftop bar.

🏟 Hotel Zachary: If you are in town for a Cubs game, stay in Wrigleyville for the ultimate baseball experience. The Hotel Zachary sits right across from historic Wrigley Field and next to the legendary Cubby Bear.

If baseball is not your thing, try The Robey Chicago in Wicker Park or the Thompson Hotel in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Chicago Leading Lady sightseeing boat makes its way along the Chicago River in 2019. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

What to do

🛳 Run, don't walk to the Architecture Tour on the Chicago River. The boats and their docents take you down the river, offering an unbeatable tour of the history and architecture of Chicago's skyline.

Pro tip: There are several companies doing tours. They vary in time and price, but all of them do the same thing.

When you're done, you can stroll along the River Walk for restaurants and bars. If you're adventurous, rent a boat or kayak and explore the river yourself.

🖼️ Make time to visit Chicago's amazing museums. The city has one of the best art museums in the world (The Art Institute) and world-class institutions like the Field Museum and the Adler Planetarium.

The Museum Campus is worth it for the views of Lake Michigan alone.

If big museums aren't your thing, try some of the smaller ones like the National Museum of Mexican Art or Museum of Surgical Science.

🚶‍♀️For low to no cost thrills, take a gorgeous walk or bike ride along Chicago's magnificent 18 mile-long Lakefront Trail hugging Lake Michigan.

Where to eat

🥩 Mr. Beef: You can't leave Chicago without trying one of our famous foods. The Italian beef sandwich is a sloppy tradition, which is seeing a bit of a comeback due to "The Bear"on FX.

Al's Beef also does a great job but Mr. Beef served as the inspiration for the hit show.

🍝 Daisies: The restaurant is known for its organic pasta, but the lunch menu featuring sandwiches and tasty sodas is tremendous.

It's also right in the heart of Logan Square, a great neighborhood to walk off lunch.

They just moved locations and started serving pastries and coffee in the morning, so you're covered for every meal.

🍽 Avec: This award-winning Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in the West Loop is one of Chicago's best restaurants.