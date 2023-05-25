Share on email (opens in new window)

Hey there, fellow Midwesterners. The Axios Columbus crew invites you to visit the "biggest small town in America."

Whether you're here for a work convention, your kid's sports tournament or simply have a deep affinity for Wendy's and ranch dressing … here's how to spend a great summer weekend in Columbus.

What to do

Head to the Arena District for lunch at our historic North Market, catch some pro soccer or minor league baseball (Wednesday is dollar night!), and then end the night with a drink and a stroll.

If you're looking to beat the heat, peek inside King Tut's tomb at nearby COSI — our award-winning science museum perfect for kids and adults alike.

More ideas:

🚶‍ Walk along the scenic Scioto River.

🐘 Visit the zoo.

🧗‍ Hike, bike and rock climb at one of our 20 Metro Parks.

🎁 Shop at Easton Town Center or in the Short North.

🎉 Check out a festival — there's one pretty much every weekend.

🎰 Roll the dice at Hollywood Casino Columbus and Eldorado Scioto Downs.

📖 Explore the nooks and crannies of the Book Loft, our legendary 32-room bargain book shop in historic German Village.

Where to eat

😋 Check out Schmidt's for famous sausage and cream puffs.

For an upscale treat, enjoy French cuisine at the Refectory.

You also can't go wrong with any Cameron Mitchell restaurant, a locally owned chain with a wide range of options for any palette.

Where to stay

🏙 Hilton Columbus Downtown's new 28-story tower is in walking distance of both the Arena District and the Short North Arts District.

And it features Columbus' tallest rooftop bar, Stories on High, with stunning views of the capital city.

🛏️ The Westin Great Southern Hotel is a more relaxing option in the historic German Village, which offers many nearby shopping and restaurant options.