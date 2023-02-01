Columbus' most romantic restaurant
👋 Alissa here. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, lots of us are thinking about special places to wine and dine.
- If you're considering Refectory, one of Columbus' most acclaimed restaurants, it's fully booked that night.
- But there are plenty of other opportunities to check it out — I recently visited on a random weekday to see what the fuss was about.
Between the lines: My only familiarity with fancy French food is from "Beauty and the Beast."
Yes, but: The welcoming staff calmed my nerves.
- I worried about what to wear, but my floral dress was just fine — the restaurant's website kindly notes there's no dress code.
- And though I can't pronounce "terrine," I enjoyed it all the same.
What I ate: The chef's rotating, five-course menu ($110) is ideal for first-timers wanting to sample many dishes.
- Mine included scallops, filet mignon, a cheese plate and two types of terrine — one a meaty appetizer and the other a white chocolate dessert.
- They're small plates, with each bite and flavor thoughtfully planned and prepared. The artful presentation reflects the restaurant's rustic elegance.
Of note: The optional wine pairing for each course ($75) was my highlight, with a sommelier explaining the origins of every pour.
- The restaurant also boasts a full wine shop, so you can take your favorites home.
The bottom line: While it's an obvious choice for a special occasion, given the price, Refectory is special enough to be the occasion.
- Book a table when you can and savor the experience.
If you go: 1092 Bethel Road. Reservations available 5:15-8:30pm Wednesday-Thursday; 4:45-9pm Friday-Saturday.
