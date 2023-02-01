Columbus' most romantic restaurant

Refectory, a local French dining icon, is located in a former historic church. Photo courtesy of the Refectory

👋 Alissa here. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, lots of us are thinking about special places to wine and dine.

If you're considering Refectory, one of Columbus' most acclaimed restaurants, it's fully booked that night.

But there are plenty of other opportunities to check it out — I recently visited on a random weekday to see what the fuss was about.

Between the lines: My only familiarity with fancy French food is from "Beauty and the Beast."

Yes, but: The welcoming staff calmed my nerves.

I worried about what to wear, but my floral dress was just fine — the restaurant's website kindly notes there's no dress code.

And though I can't pronounce "terrine," I enjoyed it all the same.

What I ate: The chef's rotating, five-course menu ($110) is ideal for first-timers wanting to sample many dishes.

Mine included scallops, filet mignon, a cheese plate and two types of terrine — one a meaty appetizer and the other a white chocolate dessert.

They're small plates, with each bite and flavor thoughtfully planned and prepared. The artful presentation reflects the restaurant's rustic elegance.

Of note: The optional wine pairing for each course ($75) was my highlight, with a sommelier explaining the origins of every pour.

The restaurant also boasts a full wine shop, so you can take your favorites home.

The bottom line: While it's an obvious choice for a special occasion, given the price, Refectory is special enough to be the occasion.

Book a table when you can and savor the experience.

If you go: 1092 Bethel Road. Reservations available 5:15-8:30pm Wednesday-Thursday; 4:45-9pm Friday-Saturday.