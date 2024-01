Share on email (opens in new window)

CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 28: Planes are seen at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on December 28, 2022 in Charlotte, United States. The holiday travel period has been plagued by a winter storm and thousands of delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world.

State of play: You can fly nonstop to 180 destinations from Charlotte, 36 of which are international locations, plus three U.S. territories.

American Airlines accounts 90% of Charlotte’s flights, per an American Airlines spokesperson. Charlotte is the airline’s second-largest hub behind Dallas.

American flights out of Charlotte tend to be pricey, as Axios’ Katie Peralta Soloff reported.

Whether you’re traveling for the holidays or looking to book trips in 2024, here’s a list of direct flights from Charlotte.

Of note: These flight details came from both the airport and the airlines themselves.

Editor’s note: Flights are listed alphabetically by domestic and international. We also included the estimated duration for each flight based on Google Flights data, airline options and seasonal flights.

Domestic

Akron/Canton, Ohio

Airport: Akron-Canton Airport (CAK)

Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 40 minutes

Albany/Schenectady/Troy, N.Y.

Airport: Albany International Airport (ALB)

Albany International Airport (ALB) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Allentown/Bethlehem/Easton, Pa.

Airport: Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 50 minutes

Appleton, Wisc.

Airport: Appleton International Airport (ATW)

Appleton International Airport (ATW) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Asheville, N.C.

Airport: Asheville Regional Airport (AVL)

Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour

Atlanta, Ga.

Airport: Hartsville-Jackson International Airport (ATL)

Hartsville-Jackson International Airport (ATL) Airlines: American and Delta

American and Delta Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 25 minutes

Austin, Texas

Airport: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 3 hours 10 minutes

Baltimore, Md.

Airport: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Airlines: American and Southwest

American and Southwest Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 25 minutes

Bangor, Maine

Airport: Bangor International Airport (BGR)

Bangor International Airport (BGR) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 35 minutes

2 hours 35 minutes Of note: Seasonal (June-October)

Baton Rouge, La.

Airport: Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR)

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours and 20 minutes

Beckley, W.Va.

Airport: Raleigh County Memorial Airport (BKW)

Raleigh County Memorial Airport (BKW) Airline: Contour Airlines

Contour Airlines Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Birmingham, Ala.

Airport: Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM)

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 40 minutes

Boston, Mass.

Airport: Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS)

Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS) Airlines: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue and Spirit

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue and Spirit Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 10 minutes

Buffalo/Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Airport: Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 45 minutes

Burlington, Vt.

Airport: Burlington International Airport (BTV)

Burlington International Airport (BTV) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Airport: Eastern Iowa Airport (CID)

Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

Charleston, S.C.

Airport: Charleston International Airport (CHS)

Charleston International Airport (CHS) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 10 minutes

Charleston, W.Va.

Airport: Yeager Airport (CRW)

Yeager Airport (CRW) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Charlottesville, Va.

Airport: Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO)

Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 25 minutes

Chattanooga, Tenn.

Airport: Chattanooga Airport (CHA)

Chattanooga Airport (CHA) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 25 minutes

Chicago, Ill.

Airports: Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) Airlines: American, Spirit and United at ORD; American and Southwest at MDW

American, Spirit and United at ORD; American and Southwest at MDW Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 5-15 minutes

Cincinnati, Ohio

Airport: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 35 minutes

Clarksburg, W.Va.

Airport: North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB)

North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) Airline: Contour Airlines

Contour Airlines Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Cleveland, Ohio

Airport: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) Airlines: American and Frontier

American and Frontier Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 35 minutes

Columbia, S.C.

Airport: Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)

Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 5 minutes

Columbus, Ohio

Airport: John Glenn International Airport (CMH)

John Glenn International Airport (CMH) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas

Airports: Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) Airlines: American and Spirit at DFW and Southwest at DAL

American and Spirit at DFW and Southwest at DAL Estimated flight duration: 3 hours

Dayton, Ohio

Airport: Dayton International Airport (DAY)

Dayton International Airport (DAY) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 40 minutes

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Airport: Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB)

Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 35 minutes

Denver, Colo.

Airport: Denver International Airport (DEN)

Denver International Airport (DEN) Airlines: American, Frontier, Southwest and United

American, Frontier, Southwest and United Estimated flight duration: 3 hours 50 minutes

Des Moines, Iowa

Airport: Des Moines International Airport (DSM)

Des Moines International Airport (DSM) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 35 minutes

Detroit, Mich.

Airport: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) Airlines: American and Delta

American and Delta Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 50 minutes

Erie, Pa.

Airport: Erie International Airport (ERI)

Erie International Airport (ERI) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Evansville, Ind.

Airport: Evansville Regional Airport (EVV)

Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Fayetteville, Ark.

Airport: Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA)

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 35 minutes

Fayetteville/Ft. Bragg, N.C.

Airport: Fayetteville Regional Airport (FAY)

Fayetteville Regional Airport (FAY) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 5 minutes

Florence, S.C.

Airport: Florence Regional Airport (FLO)

Florence Regional Airport (FLO) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 5 minutes

Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood, Fla.

Airport: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Airlines: American and Spirit

American and Spirit Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 5 minutes

Ft. Myers, Fla.

Airport: Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours

Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.

Airport: Destin Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS)

Destin Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 50 minutes

Ft. Wayne, Ind.

Airport: Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA)

Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours

Gainesville, Fla.

Airport: Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV)

Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 40 minutes

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Airport: Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Greensboro/High Point, N.C.

Airport: Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO)

Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 5 minutes

Greenville/Kinston, N.C.

Airport: Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV)

Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 20 minutes

Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.

Airport: Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP)

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 55 minutes

Gulfport, Miss.

Airport: Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPT)

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPT) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 10 minutes

Harrisburg, Pa.

Airport: Harrisburg International Airport (MDT)

Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 40 minutes

Hartford/Springfield, Conn.

Airport: Bradley International Airport (BDL)

Bradley International Airport (BDL) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Airport: Hilton Head Island Airport (HHH)

Hilton Head Island Airport (HHH) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Houston, Texas

Airport: George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) Airlines: American and United

American and United Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 55 minutes

Huntington, W.Va.

Airport: Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS)

Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 25 minutes

Huntsville, Ala.

Airport: Huntsville International Airport (HSV)

Huntsville International Airport (HSV) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 40 minutes

Indianapolis, Ind.

Airport: Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

Indianapolis International Airport (IND) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 40 minutes

Jackson, Miss.

Airport: Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN)

Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

Jacksonville, Fla.

Airport: Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 25 minutes

Jacksonville, N.C.

Airport: Albert J. Ellis Airport (OAJ)

Albert J. Ellis Airport (OAJ) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 10 minutes

Johnson City/Bristol/Kingsport, Va.

Airport: Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)

Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 5 minutes

Kansas City, Mo.

Airport: Kansas City International Airport (MCI)

Kansas City International Airport (MCI) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Key West, Fla.

Airport: Key West International Airport (EYW)

Key West International Airport (EYW) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

Knoxville, Tenn.

Airport: McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Las Vegas, Nev.

Airport: Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

(LAS) Airlines: American, Frontier and Spirit

American, Frontier and Spirit Estimated flight duration: 5 hours 5 minutes

Lafayette, La.

Airport: Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT)

Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 35 minutes

Lexington/Frankfort, Ky.

Airport: Blue Grass Airport (LEX)

Blue Grass Airport (LEX) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 25 minutes

Little Rock, Ark.

Airport: Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT)

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 20 minutes

Los Angeles, Calif.

Airport: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Airlines: American and Spirit

American and Spirit Estimated flight duration: 5 hours 30 minutes

Louisville, Ky.

Airport: Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF)

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 35 minutes

Lewisburg, W.Va.

Airport: Greenbrier Valley Airport (LWB)

Greenbrier Valley Airport (LWB) Airline: Contour Airlines

Contour Airlines Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Lynchburg, Va.

Airport: Lynchburg Regional Airport (LYH)

Lynchburg Regional Airport (LYH) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Madison, Wisc.

Airport: Dane County Regional Airport (MSN)

Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 10 minutes

Manchester, N.H.

Airport: Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT)

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

Airport: Martha’s Vineyard Airport (MVY)

Martha’s Vineyard Airport (MVY) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 25 minutes

2 hours 25 minutes Of note: Seasonal (June-August)

Melbourne, Fla.

Airport: Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB)

Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 50 minutes

Memphis, Tenn.

Airport: Memphis International Airport (MEM)

Memphis International Airport (MEM) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 50 minutes

Miami, Fla.

Airport: Miami International Airport (MIA)

Miami International Airport (MIA) Airlines: American and Spirit

American and Spirit Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 10 minutes

Moline, Ill.

Airport: Quad Cities International Airport [MLI]

Quad Cities International Airport [MLI] Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 25 minutes

Milwaukee, Wisc.

Airport: General Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

General Mitchell International Airport (MKE) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 5 minutes

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.

Airport: Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) Airlines: American, Delta and Sun Country Airlines

American, Delta and Sun Country Airlines Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 50 minutes

Mobile, Ala.

Airport: Mobile Regional Airport (MOB)

Mobile Regional Airport (MOB) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 5 minutes

Montgomery, Ala.

Airport: Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM)

Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 45 minutes

Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Airport: Northwest Alabama Regional Airport (MSL)

Northwest Alabama Regional Airport (MSL) Airline: Contour Airlines

Contour Airlines Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 45 minutes

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Airport: Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR)

Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 5 minutes

Nantucket, Mass.

Airport: Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK)

Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 25 minutes

2 hours 25 minutes Of note: Seasonal (June-August)

Nashville, Tenn.

Airport: Nashville International Airport (BNA)

Nashville International Airport (BNA) Airline: American and Southwest

American and Southwest Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 35 minutes

New Bern, N.C.

Airport: Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN)

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

New Orleans, La.

Airport: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 10 minutes

New York, N.Y.

Airports: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Airlines: American Airlines and Delta Air Lines at JFK and American, Delta and Spirit at LGA

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines at JFK and American, Delta and Spirit at LGA Estimated flight duration: 2 hours

Newark, N.J.

Airport: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) Airlines: American, Spirit and United

American, Spirit and United Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Newport News-Williamsburg, Va.

Airport: Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF)

Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Norfolk, Va.

Airport: Norfolk International Airport (ORF)

Norfolk International Airport (ORF) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Airport: Will Rogers World Airport (OKC)

Will Rogers World Airport (OKC) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 50 minutes

Omaha, Neb.

Airport: Eppley Airfield (OMA)

Eppley Airfield (OMA) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 45 minutes

Orlando, Fla.

Airport: Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Orlando International Airport (MCO) Airlines: American, Frontier and Spirit

American, Frontier and Spirit Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 50 minutes

Paducah, Ky.

Airport: Barkley Regional Airport (PAH)

Barkley Regional Airport (PAH) Airline: Contour Airlines

Contour Airlines Estimated flight duration: 2 hours

Panama City, Fla.

Airport: Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP)

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 45 minutes

Pensacola, Fla.

Airport: Pensacola International Airport (PNS)

Pensacola International Airport (PNS) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Peoria, Ill.

Airport: Gen. Dowling – Peoria International Airport (PIA)

Gen. Dowling – Peoria International Airport (PIA) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 12 minutes

Philadelphia, Pa.

Airport: Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) Airlines: American and Frontier

American and Frontier Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 40 minutes

Phoenix, Ariz.

Airport: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) Airlines: American and Southwest

American and Southwest Estimated flight duration: 4 hours 45 minutes

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Airport: Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 25 minutes

Portland, Maine

Airport: Portland International Jetport (PWM)

Portland International Jetport (PWM) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 10 minutes

Portland, Ore.

Airport: Portland International Airport (PDX)

Portland International Airport (PDX) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 5 hours 40 minutes

Providence/Newport, R.I.

Airport: Green Airport (PVD)

Green Airport (PVD) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours

Raleigh/Durham, N.C.

Airport: Raleigh–Durham International Airport (RDU)

Raleigh–Durham International Airport (RDU) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 55 minutes

Rapid City, S.D.

Airport: Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP)

Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 3 hours 39 minutes

3 hours 39 minutes Of note: Seasonal (June-October)

Richmond, Va.

Airport: Richmond International Airport (RIC)

Richmond International Airport (RIC) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 10 minutes

Roanoke, Va.

Airport: Roanoke–Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA)

Roanoke–Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Rochester, N.Y.

Airport: Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC)

Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Sacramento, Calif.

Airport: Sacramento International Airport (SMF)

Sacramento International Airport (SMF) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 5 hours 35 minutes

Salisbury/Ocean City, Md.

Airport: Salisbury-Ocean City: Wicomico Regional Airport (SBY)

Salisbury-Ocean City: Wicomico Regional Airport (SBY) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 40 minutes

Salt Lake City, Utah

Airport: Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) Airlines: American and Delta

American and Delta Estimated flight duration: 4 hours 45 minutes

San Antonio, Texas

Airport: San Antonio International Airport (SAT)

San Antonio International Airport (SAT) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 3 hours 15 minutes

San Diego, Calif.

Airport: San Diego International Airport (SAN)

San Diego International Airport (SAN) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 5 hours 20 minutes

San Francisco, Calif.

Airport: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 5 hours 50 minutes

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Airport: Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 3 hours 35 minutes

Santa Ana, Calif.

Airport: John Wayne Airport, Orange County (SNA)

John Wayne Airport, Orange County (SNA) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 5 hours 15 minutes

Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla.

Airport: Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Savannah, Ga.

Airport: Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

Seattle/Tacoma, Wash.

Airport: Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 6 hours

Shenandoah Valley/Staunton, Va.

Airport: Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD)

Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) Airline: Contour Airlines

Contour Airlines Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 25 minutes

Shreveport, La.

Airport: Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV)

Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 40 minutes

South Bend, Ind.

Airport: South Bend International Airport (SBN)

South Bend International Airport (SBN) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours

Springfield/Branson, Mo.

Airport: Springfield Branson National Airport (SGF)

Springfield Branson National Airport (SGF) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 35 minutes

St. Croix

Airport: Henry E. Rohlsen Airport (STX)

Henry E. Rohlsen Airport (STX) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 3 hours 40 minutes

St. Louis, Mo.

Airport: St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) Airlines: American and Southwest

American and Southwest Estimated flight duration: 2 hours

St. Thomas — U.S. Virgin Islands

Airport: Cyril E. King Airport (STT)

Cyril E. King Airport (STT) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 3 hours 30 minutes

Syracuse, N.Y.

Airport: Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR)

Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 50 minutes

Tallahassee, Fla.

Airport: Tallahassee International Airport (TLH)

Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 40 minutes

Tampa, Fla.

Airport: Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Tampa International Airport (TPA) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 45 minutes

Traverse City, Mich.

Airport: Cherry Capital Airport (TVC)

Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

2 hours 15 minutes Of note: Seasonal (June-September)

Trenton-Mercer, N.J.

Airport: Trenton–Mercer Airport (TTN)

Trenton–Mercer Airport (TTN) Airline: Frontier

Frontier Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 45 minutes

Tulsa, Okla.

Airport: Tulsa International Airport (TUL)

Tulsa International Airport (TUL) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 35 minutes

Washington, D.C.

Airports: Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Airlines: American and United at IAD and American at DCA

American and United at IAD and American at DCA Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

West Palm Beach, Fla.

Airport: Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

White Plains, N.Y.

Airport: Westchester County Airport (HPN)

Westchester County Airport (HPN) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 2 hours

Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, Pa.

Airport: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour 45 minutes

Wilmington, N.C.

Airport: Wilmington International Airport (ILM)

Wilmington International Airport (ILM) Airline: American

American Estimated flight duration: 1 hour

International

Of note: The flights listed below are via American Airlines unless otherwise noted.

Antigua and Barbuda

Airport: V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU)

V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU) Estimated flight duration: 3 hours 55 minutes

Aruba

Airport: Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA)

Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA) Estimated flight duration: 3 hours 55 minutes

Belize City, Belize

Airport: Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (BZE)

Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) Estimated flight duration: 3 hours 30 minutes

Bermuda

Airport: L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA)

L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA) Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Bridgetown, Barbados

Airport: Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI)

Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI) Estimated flight duration: 4 hours 25 minutes

Cancún, Mexico

Airport: Cancún International Airport (CUN)

Cancún International Airport (CUN) Estimated flight duration: 3 hours 5 minutes

Cozumel, Mexico

Airport: Cozumel International Airport (CZM)

Cozumel International Airport (CZM) Estimated flight duration: 3 hours 15 minutes

Curaçao, Dutch Caribbean

Airport: Curaçao International Airport (CUR)

Curaçao International Airport (CUR) Estimated flight duration: 4 hours 5 minutes

Eluthera, Bahamas

Airport: North Eleuthera Airport (ELH)

North Eleuthera Airport (ELH) Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Frankfurt, Germany

Airport: Frankfurt Airport (FRA)

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) Estimated flight duration: 8 hours 25 minutes

Freeport, Grand Bahama Island

Airport: Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO)

Grand Bahama International Airport (FPO) Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

2 hours 15 minutes Of note: Saturday only

Georgetown, Bahamas

Airport: Exuma International Airport (GGT)

Exuma International Airport (GGT) Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 40 minutes

George Town, Grand Cayman

Airport: George Town/Owen Roberts Airport (GCM)

George Town/Owen Roberts Airport (GCM) Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 50 minutes

St. George’s, Grenada

Airport: Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND)

Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) Estimated flight duration: 4 hours 35 minutes

Guadalajara, Mexico

Airport: Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla Guadalajara International Airport (GDL)

Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) Airlines: American and Volaris Airlines

American and Volaris Airlines Estimated flight duration: 4 hours and 30 minutes

Liberia, Costa Rica

Airport: Liberia Airport (LIR)

Liberia Airport (LIR) Estimated flight duration: 4 hours 5 minutes

London, England

Airport: Heathrow (LHR)

Heathrow (LHR) Estimated flight duration: 7 hours 45 minutes

Los Cabos, Mexico

Airport: Los Cabos Airport (SJD)

Los Cabos Airport (SJD) Estimated flight duration: 5 hours 5 minutes

Madrid, Spain

Airport: Adolfo Suarez Madrid–Barajas Airport (MAD)

Adolfo Suarez Madrid–Barajas Airport (MAD) Estimated flight duration: 7 hours 45 minutes

Marsh Harbour, Bahamas

Airport: Leonard M. Thompson International Airport (MHH)

Leonard M. Thompson International Airport (MHH) Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 5 minutes

Mexico City, Mexico

Airport: Mexico City International Airport (MEX)

Mexico City International Airport (MEX) Estimated flight duration: 4 hours 20 minutes

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Airport: Sangster International Airport (MBJ)

Sangster International Airport (MBJ) Estimated flight duration: 3 hours

Montreal, Canada

Airport: Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL)

Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) Airlines: American Airlines and Air Canada

American Airlines and Air Canada Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Munich, Germany

Airport: Munich International Airport (MUC)

Munich International Airport (MUC) Airlines: American and Lufthansa

American and Lufthansa Estimated flight duration: 8 hours 30 minutes

Nassau, Bahamas

Airport: Nassau Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS)

Nassau Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

Paris, France

Airport: Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG)

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) Estimated flight duration: 8 hours 10 minutes

8 hours 10 minutes Of note: Seasonal (June-September)

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Airport: Gregorio Luperón International Airport (POP)

Gregorio Luperón International Airport (POP) Estimated flight duration: 3 hours

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Airport: Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport (PLS)

Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport (PLS) Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 55 minutes

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Airport: Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)

Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) Estimated flight duration: 3 hours 25 minutes

Rome, Italy

Airport: Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport (FCO)

(FCO) Estimated flight duration: 9 hours five minutes

9 hours five minutes Of note: Seasonal (March-October)

San José, Costa Rica

Airport: Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO)

Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) Estimated flight duration: 4 hours 10 minutes

St. Kitts and Nevis

Airport: Robert L. Bradshaw Airport (SKB)

Robert L. Bradshaw Airport (SKB) Estimated flight duration: 4 hours

St. Lucia

Airport: Hewanorra International Airport (UVF)

Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) Estimated flight duration: 4 hours 20 minutes

St. Maarten

Airport: Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM)

Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) Estimated flight duration: 3 hours 55 minutes

Toronto, Canada

Airport: Toronto Pearson (YYZ)

Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Estimated flight duration: 2 hours 5 minutes

What’s next: American's service to Dublin, Ireland [Dublin Airport; DUB] will resume March 5 after being temporarily paused during the pandemic.

American's nonstop service to Vancouver, British Columbia [Vancouver International Airport; YVR] starts June 5.

Frontier will add seven direct flights from Charlotte this spring: New York [LaGuardia Airport; LGA] and Baltimore [Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport; BWI] launch April 10; Dallas-Fort Worth [Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport; DFW] and Chicago [Chicago O'Hare International Airport; ORD] start April 11; Houston [George Bush Intercontinental Airport; IAH] launches April 21; Buffalo [Buffalo Niagara International Airport; BUF] begins May 17; and San Juan [Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport; SJU] starts June 1 for $69. All other flights listed start at $19.

American will add seasonal nonstop service to Jackson Hole, Wyoming [Jackson Hole Airport; JAC], Bozeman, Montana [Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport; BZN], Calgary, Canada [Calgary International Airport; YYC] and Spokane, Washington [Spokane International Airport; GEG]. Spokane and Jackson Hole start June 5. Bozeman and Calgary will be available on June 8. All four options run through Sept. 3.

Go deeper: Charlotte Douglas International Airport: Hours of operation



Photo: Axios archives

Editor’s note: This story was originally published on Dec. 21, 2023 and was updated on Jan. 23, 2024 to include newly added Frontier flights.