12 best things to do in Austin
Get a feel for our city with these activities.
First up: Take in the skyline from the Pfluger Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge.
- From there, you're an easy walk to the Austin Central Library and its gorgeous roof garden views and all set up for afternoon fish fajitas at Polvo's on West Third.
Get outside
You might've already noticed that it's very hot. Good thing there are dozens of swimming holes and public pools, including the iconic Barton Springs Pool and Deep Eddy Pool.
- Take an e-bike tour of central Austin and learn some quirky historical facts about the city.
- Rent a paddleboard on Lady Bird Lake and join the party on weekend afternoons.
- Hike Mount Bonnell or the 360 Bridge overlook to watch the sunset.
Listen and shake
- Head to Antone's or C-Boy's Heart & Soul for great Austin blues.
- Discover music and catch an in-store performance at Waterloo Records.
- Grab your squad and head to one of our many LGBTQ+ bars in the West Fourth Street bar district, including Austin staple Oilcan Harry's, Rain, Neon Grotto or Coconut Club.
Act like a local
- Attend an Austin FC game, and if you're lucky, you might catch a glimpse of Matthew McConaughey.
- Wander through the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center to learn about the native plants that will thrive in your own yard.
- Enjoy the AC and a show at one of our many venues, including the new Moody Center, UT's Bass Concert Hall and the historic Paramount Theatre on South Congress.
