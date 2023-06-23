Share on email (opens in new window)

A portion of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike trail and boardwalk will take you on a 10-mile loop in the heart of the city. Photo: Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Get a feel for our city with these activities.

First up: Take in the skyline from the Pfluger Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge.

From there, you're an easy walk to the Austin Central Library and its gorgeous roof garden views and all set up for afternoon fish fajitas at Polvo's on West Third.

Get outside

You might've already noticed that it's very hot. Good thing there are dozens of swimming holes and public pools, including the iconic Barton Springs Pool and Deep Eddy Pool.

Take an e-bike tour of central Austin and learn some quirky historical facts about the city.

Deep Eddy Pool is a perfect spot to cool off in the summer heat. Photo: Courtesy of Austin Parks and Recreation

Rent a paddleboard on Lady Bird Lake and join the party on weekend afternoons.

Hike Mount Bonnell or the 360 Bridge overlook to watch the sunset.

Listen and shake

James Petralli of White Denim performs at C-Boy's Heart & Soul in 2016. Photo: Amy E. Price/FilmMagic

Act like a local

Attend an Austin FC game, and if you're lucky, you might catch a glimpse of Matthew McConaughey.