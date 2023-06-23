2 hours ago - Newcomers

12 best things to do in Austin

Nicole Cobler

A portion of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike trail and boardwalk will take you on a 10-mile loop in the heart of the city. Photo: Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Get a feel for our city with these activities.

First up: Take in the skyline from the Pfluger Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge.

  • From there, you're an easy walk to the Austin Central Library and its gorgeous roof garden views and all set up for afternoon fish fajitas at Polvo's on West Third.
Get outside

You might've already noticed that it's very hot. Good thing there are dozens of swimming holes and public pools, including the iconic Barton Springs Pool and Deep Eddy Pool.

  • Take an e-bike tour of central Austin and learn some quirky historical facts about the city.
Deep Eddy Pool is a perfect spot to cool off in the summer heat. Photo: Courtesy of Austin Parks and Recreation
Listen and shake
James Petralli of White Denim performs at C-Boy's Heart & Soul in 2016. Photo: Amy E. Price/FilmMagic
Act like a local
  • Attend an Austin FC game, and if you're lucky, you might catch a glimpse of Matthew McConaughey.
Matthew McConaughey at an Austin FC game in April at Q2 Stadium. Photo: David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more