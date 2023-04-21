Data: RIAA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Local record stores are expecting a busy Record Store Day on Saturday as vinyl sales continue to rebound, outperforming CDs for the first time in more than three decades last year.

Why it matters: It's still a streaming world, but decades-old music formats have seen a boost in popularity in recent years. Record Store Day usually marks the biggest sales day of the year for local stores.

By the numbers: National vinyl record sales in 2022 outperformed CDs 41 million to 33 million, according to a recent report from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Vinyl sales grew to $1.2 billion in 2022, up 17% from the previous year and the 16th consecutive year of growth.

Revenues from all physical music formats were up 4% year over year, or $1.7 billion. Record sales accounted for 71% of physical format revenues, per RIAA.

Flashback: The pandemic slowed record sales in 2020, but RIAA's report noted a "remarkable resurgence" of physical music in 2021.

Last year, Waterloo Records store owner John Kunz told Axios that he finally saw Record Store Day sales top pre-pandemic figures after a two-year decline.

What to know: If you're interested in tracking down a limited-release record Saturday, expect to wait in line with hundreds of other music lovers.

Limited quantities are released only at indie record stores and will not be available online.

There are no options for pre-orders, holds or phone orders.

What they're saying: Antone's Record Store manager Ray Colgan told Axios that, like last year, the store has received the most inquiries about Taylor Swift's release — this time a special issue vinyl of "folklore: the long pond studio sessions."

Fans camped outside Antone's and other record stores last year to snag a copy of Swift's exclusive 7-inch release of "the lakes," which led Waterloo and others to create a drawing to meet demand. Swifties can expect more copies this year.

As far as what to expect from other releases that will draw the most buzz, Colgan said, "I've found that I'm really bad at guessing."

Austinites won't have a hard time tracking down a record store to add rare gems to their vinyl collections. Shops participating in Record Store Day include:

The bottom line: Have fun and be open to finding new music, Colgan said.