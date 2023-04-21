Record Store Day returns amid climbing vinyl sales
Local record stores are expecting a busy Record Store Day on Saturday as vinyl sales continue to rebound, outperforming CDs for the first time in more than three decades last year.
Why it matters: It's still a streaming world, but decades-old music formats have seen a boost in popularity in recent years. Record Store Day usually marks the biggest sales day of the year for local stores.
By the numbers: National vinyl record sales in 2022 outperformed CDs 41 million to 33 million, according to a recent report from the Recording Industry Association of America.
- Vinyl sales grew to $1.2 billion in 2022, up 17% from the previous year and the 16th consecutive year of growth.
- Revenues from all physical music formats were up 4% year over year, or $1.7 billion. Record sales accounted for 71% of physical format revenues, per RIAA.
Flashback: The pandemic slowed record sales in 2020, but RIAA's report noted a "remarkable resurgence" of physical music in 2021.
- Last year, Waterloo Records store owner John Kunz told Axios that he finally saw Record Store Day sales top pre-pandemic figures after a two-year decline.
What to know: If you're interested in tracking down a limited-release record Saturday, expect to wait in line with hundreds of other music lovers.
- Limited quantities are released only at indie record stores and will not be available online.
- There are no options for pre-orders, holds or phone orders.
What they're saying: Antone's Record Store manager Ray Colgan told Axios that, like last year, the store has received the most inquiries about Taylor Swift's release — this time a special issue vinyl of "folklore: the long pond studio sessions."
- Fans camped outside Antone's and other record stores last year to snag a copy of Swift's exclusive 7-inch release of "the lakes," which led Waterloo and others to create a drawing to meet demand. Swifties can expect more copies this year.
- As far as what to expect from other releases that will draw the most buzz, Colgan said, "I've found that I'm really bad at guessing."
Austinites won't have a hard time tracking down a record store to add rare gems to their vinyl collections. Shops participating in Record Store Day include:
The bottom line: Have fun and be open to finding new music, Colgan said.
- "Be open to whatever you find. Don't pin all your hopes on getting that one item."
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.