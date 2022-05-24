Rocking chairs are a big part of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport experience. These overlook the Atrium. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Charlotte is home to one of the busiest airports in the country. Why it matters: Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer travel, and airport officials and airlines expect Charlotte Douglas International Airport to be busier than ever.

By the numbers: Charlotte officials expect 1.05 million passengers between May 23-28, a 21% increase compared to last year. Peak travel days will be Thursday, May 23, and Friday, May 24.

Summer passenger traffic is projected to be 14% higher than last summer.

The big picture: Whether it's your first time flying or it's just been a while, there are a few key things to know before a trip out of Charlotte's airport.

The basics

Airlines: CLT is an American Airlines hub, and the airline accounts for roughly 90% of all daily flights here.

Other airline options include Delta, Lufthansa, Southwest, United, JetBlue, Frontier and Spirit. Find the full list here.

Location: The airport is between Billy Graham Parkway, I-85 and I-485, so it’s accessible from Uptown in roughly 15 minutes without traffic — about 6 miles west. The exact address is 5501 Josh Birmingham Pkwy.

Hours: CLT's lobby is open 24/7, but security checkpoints do close. Checkpoint 1, the most recently renovated checkpoint, is open from 3:30am – 11:45pm.

The first flight out is usually around 5am and the last is around 11pm. Find your flight here.

Retailer hours vary, but if you need something before an early flight, Starbucks near gate D6 is open from 4am - 11pm. If your flight is on the opposite side of the airport, Panera near gate A22 is open from 5am - 9pm.

Map: There are five concourses — A, B, C, D and E — and 114 gates. You can use any security checkpoint to access any gate — no shuttle needed, but be prepared to get your steps in. View the full map here.

Construction: The airport is a work in progress, so expect possible delays and new additions upon each new visit. Concourse A's expansion is expected to open this fall, adding 10 new gates, which will primarily be used by Delta.

Sky bridges connecting the hourly deck to the terminal are scheduled to be completed this summer.

An expanded Concourse A. Rendering: Courtesy of Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Getting there

You can reach the airport by car or public transit.

By car: Most people drive to the airport and either get dropped off or picked up, or park in one of the onsite lots. It’s easy, but expect traffic during peak times, especially around the holidays.

Pro tip: Arrivals can get a little congested, but if you're picking someone up at the airport, tell them to meet you at departures on the top level instead to help speed up the process.

By public transit: Buses No. 5 and 60 both go to CLT.

Route No. 5 is an airport sprinter and takes about 30 minutes to get from the Charlotte Transportation Center in Uptown the terminal.

It runs from Uptown to the airport from 5:30am - 12:30am on weekdays and 6:30 - 12:30am on weekends and from the airport to Uptown from 5:30am - 12:55am on weekdays and 6am - 12:55am on weekends.

Route No. 60 runs to the airport from the LYNX Tyvola Station. It's also about a 30-minute trip.

It runs from the station to the airport from 4:54am - 11:20pm on weekdays, 4:52am - 11:45pm on Saturdays and 4:45am - 11:20pm on Sundays and from the airport to the station from 5:18am -11:45pm on weekdays, 5:16am - 12:10am on Saturdays and 5:10am - 11:46pm on Sundays.

Note CATS buses, trains and streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day. Find the bus schedule here.

A one-way ride costs $2.20 and can be purchased onsite or on the CATS-Pass app.

Parking: Parking is $12/day in the long-term lots with discounts available if you book in advance on the airport's website.

If you want to be bougie, go for curbside valet, which costs a maximum of $45/day.

CATS route No. 5 goes from Uptown to the airport. Photo: Courtesy CATS

Flights and security

Destinations: From Charlotte, you can reach most major U.S. cities with direct flights, plus several international spots, from Paris to Munich to Toronto.

Line hacks: No one likes wasting time. You can generally get through security in roughly 20 minutes, but wait times may increase during peak travel season. Airport officials advise getting to the building at least two hours before your flight.

Checkpoint E often has lower wait times. It’s worth the extra steps.

often has lower wait times. It’s worth the extra steps. Get TSA PreCheck. This will likely save some time in line, and you won’t have to take your shoes off. A five-year membership starts at $77.95. The price will vary based on where you purchase your membership. You can find TSA Precheck at checkpoint C.

Check the CLT Airport app or the airport's website for wait times to see which checkpoint is the fastest.

or the airport's website for wait times to see which checkpoint is the fastest. Be prepared. To keep the line moving fast, have your ID and boarding pass accessible; slip your shoes off and remove any large electronics (like a laptop) from your bag; and don’t have liquids bigger than 3.4 ounces in your carry-on and make sure your liquids are in a separate 1-quart-sized resealable bag.

To keep the line moving fast, have your ID and boarding pass accessible; slip your shoes off and remove any large electronics (like a laptop) from your bag; and don’t have liquids bigger than 3.4 ounces in your carry-on and make sure your liquids are in a separate 1-quart-sized resealable bag. Zoom out: The airport is currently consolidating its five checkpoints to three, which will be known as checkpoints 1, 2 and 3 rather than A through E. The renovated checkpoints will have improved technology to help speed up getting passengers through security. Checkpoints 1 and E have the current technology.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, checkpoint E. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Dining

Check out all of the airport's dining options here.

NoDa Brewing — Along with its craft beer, NoDa Brewing also has flatbreads, sandwiches and more. It's open from 6am-10pm on Concourse A near gate A29.

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Rhino Market — Nothing beats a breakfast burrito from this local favorite. It's open 24/7 in Concourse A near gate A6.

Rhino breakfast burrito. Photo: Axios archives

1897 Market — A little bit of everything at this centrally located restaurant, market and bar. Find it in the Atrium. It's open from 5am - 11:30pm.

— A little bit of everything at this centrally located restaurant, market and bar. Find it in the Atrium. It's open from 5am - 11:30pm. Midwood Smokehouse — Grab a taste of Charlotte barbecue in Concourse B, near gate B10, from 6am - 11pm.

— Grab a taste of Charlotte barbecue in Concourse B, near gate B10, from 6am - 11pm. Bojangles — Charlotte fast food classic. You'll find one location in Concourse B, near gate B9, that's open from 5:30am - 10pm. The second location is in The Plaza near Concourse D. It's open from 7am - 10pm.

— Charlotte fast food classic. You'll find one location in Concourse B, near gate B9, that's open from 5:30am - 10pm. The second location is in The Plaza near Concourse D. It's open from 7am - 10pm. Wicked Weed Brewing — The local craft beer brand’s airport outpost is in the The Plaza and open from 7am - 11:30pm.

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Sycamore Brewing — Grab a beer or a bite to eat from this Charlotte staple. Find it in Concourse E near gates E36-45 from 5am - 11pm.

Sycamore Brewing in Concourse E. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

How to kill time

Explore local art. The airport is home to several public art installations. Do a self-guided walking tour using the airport’s website.

The airport is home to several public art installations. Do a self-guided walking tour using the airport’s website. People watch from one of the Atrium’s rocking chairs.

from one of the Atrium’s rocking chairs. Listen to live music in the Atrium while a pianist sets the mood.

in the Atrium while a pianist sets the mood. Play video games at the world’s first video game lounge chain called Gameway near Gate E31. It's open from 7am - 8pm.

at the world’s first video game lounge chain called Gameway near Gate E31. It's open from 7am - 8pm. Go shopping. Retailers with airport locations include 704 Shop, Johnston & Murphy and Tumi. Find the full list of retailers here.

Retailers with airport locations include 704 Shop, Johnston & Murphy and Tumi. Find the full list of retailers here. Take a nap. The gold standard is Minute Suites, where you can nap, shower or just chill in peace. But it’ll cost you $55/hour. There are also comfy chairs inside the airport’s many lounges.

Perfect nap spot inside The Club lounge. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Editor's note: This guide was first published on May 24, 2022 and was last updated on May 23, 2024.