The Club CLT in concourse A is the airport's newest lounge. It opened in spring 2022. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has four lounges accessible to the general public and one dedicated to military members and their families only.

Why it matters: Lounges offer an escape from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the airport — whether you have a long layover or you want to relax before hopping on a flight.

By the numbers: CLT is one of the busiest airports in the world, with a record 53.4 million passengers in 2023.

The big picture: The airport is in the midst of several major projects both inside the terminal and on the tarmac. There's also a vision for a new "front door" along Wilkinson Boulevard.

The bottom line: Here's what you need to know about CLT's lounges before your next trip to the airport.

Editor's note: Lounges are listed based on their location.

What to expect: The Club CLT, the airport's newest lounge, is located in Concourse A. It's open from 5am until 9:30pm.

It includes one shower, two private restrooms, private work pods, reclining chairs and a full-service bar.

It also has a Southern-inspired menu, with dishes like a Carolina pulled pork slider.

The fine print: You have automatic access through the Priority Pass network, or you can buy a $50 day pass at the door or up to six hours ahead of your scheduled departure. Children under age 2 enter for free.

Inside The Club CLT. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

What to expect: American Airlines operates two lounges at CLT. The first Admirals Club is located in Concourse B and the second is located in Concourse C. Both are open from 5:15am until 10:45pm.

Expect food and a full-service bar, workstations and Wi-Fi.

The fine print: You can buy a day pass for $79 or 7,900 AAdvantage miles. You can also buy an annual membership, which grants you up to two guests at the lounge. Prices vary. Both can be purchased in-person and online.

U.S. military members traveling in uniform on a same-day flight operated by American and carrying a military ID have access. They're allowed to bring up to two guests.

Valid credit cards, including the Citi/AAdvantage executive world elite Mastercard, presented with a government-issued photo ID also grant you lounge access with up to two guests.

Frequent flyer program Oneworld's emerald and sapphire members also have access.

Passengers flying first or business class on a qualifying flight operated by American also have access.

What to expect: The lounge is located between Concourse D and E. It is open from 5:30am until 10:30pm. There are workspaces, Wi-Fi, a family room and shower access.

James Beard Award-nominated chef Greg Collier, owner of Leah & Louise, created the lounge's menu. You'll even see some favorites from Collier's restaurant, like Leah's Cabbage.

Bloody Marys, mimosas, screwdrivers, Bailey's Irish Cream, beer and wine are available from 7am until 10:30am. The full bar is open from 10:30am until 10pm.

The fine print: For lounge access, you need a government-issued ID, same-day boarding pass and an eligible Amex card.

American Express Platinum Card and American Express Centurion Card grant you access to the lounge.

The Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card also gets you in the door, but only when you're flying on a same-day Delta-marketed or operated flight, per an Amex spokesperson.

Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Photo: Courtesy of American Express

What to expect: The USO Lounge is located in the Atrium. It's open from 6am until 8pm. There are games, light snacks and beverages.

The fine print: Military members and their families may access the lounge free of charge, but someone in your party must present a military ID for entry.

They can be an active service member, retired, a member of the reserves or a member of the National Guard, a USO Lounge spokesperson tells Axios.

What's next: Delta Sky Club will open its first Charlotte location later this year. The nearly 15,000-square-foot space will seat more 250 people. The exact location of the lounge at CLT has not been shared.

Editor's note: This story was updated on April 1 to include the addition of Delta Sky Club.