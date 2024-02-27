What to expect: The Club CLT, the airport's newest lounge, is located in Concourse A. It's open from 5am until 9:30pm.
It includes one shower, two private restrooms, private work pods, reclining chairs and a full-service bar.
It also has a Southern-inspired menu, with dishes like a Carolina pulled pork slider.
The fine print: You have automatic access through the Priority Pass network, or you can buy a $50 day pass at the door or up to six hours ahead of your scheduled departure. Children under age 2 enter for free.
What to expect: American Airlines operates two lounges at CLT. The first Admirals Club is located in Concourse B and the second is located in Concourse C. Both are open from 5:15am until 10:45pm.
Expect food and a full-service bar, workstations and Wi-Fi.
The fine print: You can buy a day pass for $79 or 7,900 AAdvantage miles. You can also buy an annual membership, which grants you up to two guests at the lounge. Prices vary. Both can be purchased in-person and online.
U.S. military members traveling in uniform on a same-day flight operated by American and carrying a military ID have access. They're allowed to bring up to two guests.
Valid credit cards, including the Citi/AAdvantage executive world elite Mastercard, presented with a government-issued photo ID also grant you lounge access with up to two guests.
Frequent flyer program Oneworld's emerald and sapphire members also have access.
Passengers flying first or business class on a qualifying flight operated by American also have access.
What to expect: The USO Lounge is located in the Atrium. It's open from 6am until 8pm. There are games, light snacks and beverages.
The fine print: Military members and their families may access the lounge free of charge, but someone in your party must present a military ID for entry.
They can be an active service member, retired, a member of the reserves or a member of the National Guard, a USO Lounge spokesperson tells Axios.
What's next: Delta Sky Club will open its first Charlotte location later this year. The nearly 15,000-square-foot space will seat more 250 people. The exact location of the lounge at CLT has not been shared.
Editor's note: This story was updated on April 1 to include the addition of Delta Sky Club.