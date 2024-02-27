Feb 27, 2024 - Travel

Charlotte airport lounge guide

headshot
Inside The Club at CLT, a lounge at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Club CLT in concourse A is the airport's newest lounge. It opened in spring 2022. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has four lounges accessible to the general public and one dedicated to military members and their families only.

Why it matters: Lounges offer an escape from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the airport — whether you have a long layover or you want to relax before hopping on a flight.

By the numbers: CLT is one of the busiest airports in the world, with a record 53.4 million passengers in 2023.

The big picture: The airport is in the midst of several major projects both inside the terminal and on the tarmac. There's also a vision for a new "front door" along Wilkinson Boulevard.

The bottom line: Here's what you need to know about CLT's lounges before your next trip to the airport.

Editor's note: Lounges are listed based on their location.

The Club CLT

What to expect: The Club CLT, the airport's newest lounge, is located in Concourse A. It's open from 5am until 9:30pm.

  • It includes one shower, two private restrooms, private work pods, reclining chairs and a full-service bar.
  • It also has a Southern-inspired menu, with dishes like a Carolina pulled pork slider.

The fine print: You have automatic access through the Priority Pass network, or you can buy a $50 day pass at the door or up to six hours ahead of your scheduled departure. Children under age 2 enter for free.

Inside The Club CLT between . Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios
Inside The Club CLT. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

American Airlines' Admirals Club

What to expect: American Airlines operates two lounges at CLT. The first Admirals Club is located in Concourse B and the second is located in Concourse C. Both are open from 5:15am until 10:45pm.

  • Expect food and a full-service bar, workstations and Wi-Fi.

The fine print: You can buy a day pass for $79 or 7,900 AAdvantage miles. You can also buy an annual membership, which grants you up to two guests at the lounge. Prices vary. Both can be purchased in-person and online.

  • U.S. military members traveling in uniform on a same-day flight operated by American and carrying a military ID have access. They're allowed to bring up to two guests.
  • Valid credit cards, including the Citi/AAdvantage executive world elite Mastercard, presented with a government-issued photo ID also grant you lounge access with up to two guests.
  • Frequent flyer program Oneworld's emerald and sapphire members also have access.
  • Passengers flying first or business class on a qualifying flight operated by American also have access.

American Express Centurion Lounge

What to expect: The lounge is located between Concourse D and E. It is open from 5:30am until 10:30pm. There are workspaces, Wi-Fi, a family room and shower access.

  • Bloody Marys, mimosas, screwdrivers, Bailey's Irish Cream, beer and wine are available from 7am until 10:30am. The full bar is open from 10:30am until 10pm.

The fine print: For lounge access, you need a government-issued ID, same-day boarding pass and an eligible Amex card.

  • American Express Platinum Card and American Express Centurion Card grant you access to the lounge.
  • The Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card also gets you in the door, but only when you're flying on a same-day Delta-marketed or operated flight, per an Amex spokesperson.
Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Photo: Courtesy of Amex
Inside the Amex Centurion Lounge at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Photo: Courtesy of American Express

USO Lounge

What to expect: The USO Lounge is located in the Atrium. It's open from 6am until 8pm. There are games, light snacks and beverages.

The fine print: Military members and their families may access the lounge free of charge, but someone in your party must present a military ID for entry.

  • They can be an active service member, retired, a member of the reserves or a member of the National Guard, a USO Lounge spokesperson tells Axios.

What's next: Delta Sky Club will open its first Charlotte location later this year. The nearly 15,000-square-foot space will seat more 250 people. The exact location of the lounge at CLT has not been shared.

Editor's note: This story was updated on April 1 to include the addition of Delta Sky Club.

