Renovations underway on Charlotte airport's Concourse E

Rendering of Concourse E renovations. Rendering: Courtesy of Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Upgrades to Concourse E at Charlotte Douglas International Airport are underway, and they're expected to be complete in 2025, an airport spokesperson tells Axios.

Why it matters: The concourse is the airport's busiest, averaging 480 flights per day. It serves regional jets operated by American Airlines' affiliates.

Details: Renovations will include upgrading restrooms, replacing carpet in high-traffic areas with terrazzo flooring, installing new lighting and seats with charging capabilities, plus adding new carpet near gates, per the airport.

  • Signs will also be updated.

By the numbers: The airport received $32 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminals Program through the Federal Aviation Administration last March to fund these upgrades.

  • Charlotte City Council approved $46.1 million in contracts for the project last September, the Charlotte Ledger reported.

The big picture: Concourse E upgrades are part of the airport's overarching $3.1 billion capital investment project called Destination CLT.

What's next: Plans for Concourse D renovations are still being finalized but could start this summer, per the airport.

  • Other projects to keep an eye on include the sky bridges, which will connect the hourly parking deck directly to the terminal. The sky bridges are scheduled to be completed this summer.

Take a look at the Concourse E renderings:

