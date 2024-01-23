Share on email (opens in new window)

Charlotte Douglas International Airport could have a brand-new "front door" by 2026.

This means the sprawling land you pass going into the airport will one day look a lot different.

Driving the news: Airport officials unveiled plans for CLT Destination District on Tuesday afternoon along Wilkinson Boulevard.

The airport is looking to develop roughly 90 acres it owns along North Josh Birmingham Parkway and Stafford Drive near the airport entrance off Wilkinson Boulevard.

Why it matters: Charlotte's airport is booming. Its growth, both in passenger traffic and development, doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Catch up quick: The airport is in the midst of massive overhaul. Destination CLT, as the $3.5 billion capital investment project is called, spans everything from the lobby and the terminal to the runway.

Of note: CLT Destination District is a separate project from Destination CLT.

What they're saying: The airport experience will extend to Interstate 85, Stuart Hair director of commercial & community engagement tells, Axios.

"That's what this development is about, being that front door as we expand the airport out toward 85 on the north side," Hair says.

Flashback: The airport opened its existing "front door" off Wilkinson Boulevard in 2015.

Details: Its proposed new "front door" could include:

Two hotels

Nine food and beverage establishments, plus a brewery

A gas station

A medical office

A pharmacy

Convenience service retail

It would also have space for the LYNX Silver Line.

Of note: The airport does not intend to invest in the project beyond providing the land, per Hair. Three possible lease options are:

A straight ground lease.

Leasing the land in a similar manner to what they do with concessions inside the airport, where the airport has guaranteed income on the back end.

A public-private partnership.

What's next: The airport will issue a request for proposals on Jan. 25 from developers. The deadline to submit proposals is Feb. 22 at 5pm. Selected proposals will be notified on April 2.

The airport will request Charlotte City Council approval of the proposed agreement with the selected developer(s) this fall.

After that, it's a 15-18-month process to get everything up and running, meaning you could expect businesses to open in 2026.

The big picture: Ultimately CLT Destination District could expand up to 500 acres, but the current focus is on developing the first 90 acres.