American Airlines expects record-breaking traffic this summer at Charlotte airport
American Airlines planes at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios
American Airlines expects its busiest summer ever at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Why it matters: American accounts for 90% of all daily flights at CLT. That means this will be an overall record-breaking summer travel season for the airport, too, an airport spokesperson confirmed to Axios. By the numbers: The airline anticipates more than 8 million passengers traveling on nearly 75,000 flights between May 17 - Sept. 3. That's more than 12% more seats leaving Charlotte, the airline's second-largest hub, compared to last summer. Between the lines: A common complaint from passengers about American's flights is how expensive it is to fly out of Charlotte. What they're saying: "We have globally competitive prices," Ralph Lopez Massas told reporters Tuesday when Axios asked about pricing, adding that the airline will remain competitive with its pricing. What's next: American will add several nonstop flights in the coming months, including: Vancouver, British Columbia starting June 5. Seasonal service to Spokane, Washington and Jackson Hole, Wyoming starting June 5 and Bozeman, Montana and Calgary, Canada beginning June 8. All four options run through Sept. 3. Quebec City, Canada Aug. 10 through Nov. 2.
