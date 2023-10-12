2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Bay Area guide for "off-the-beaten-path" restaurant picks

Shawna Chen
Photo of an iPhone screen showing Luke Tsai's headshot and a guide titled "Where Luke Tsai eats int he Bay Area"

Image courtesy of Apple

A newly launched Apple Maps guide promises "off-the-beaten-path suggestions" in the Bay Area, from mom-and-pop shops and immigrant-run businesses to high-end dining.

Details: Written by KQED food editor and Bay Area native Luke Tsai, the guide covers a ramen-tasting menu found in San Francisco, a greasy spoon diner in Novato and a Taiwanese family restaurant in Emeryville, among others.

  • Tsai, who describes himself as a "stinky tofu connoisseur," has over a decade of experience writing about food, restaurants and culture.

How it works: Apple Maps users can save the guide in the app, which will automatically refresh with new restaurants every month.

  • It's part of a larger Apple Maps series called "Let's Eat," which also features guides for L0s Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami and London.
