Stay on Old Dowd Road until you see the large blue sign below. Once you've made this turn, the airport overlook will be a little farther up on your left.
What to expect: Here are five features to look for at the new 600,000-square-foot space:
Playgrounds
You’ll find two age-specific playgrounds, plus shaded areas. The playgrounds include nods to the airport with features like a mini air traffic control tower and runway.
The restrooms with baby changing stations are currently under construction. They're expected to open later this month. Temporary restrooms are onsite.
USAir Flight 1016 memorial
The Columbia, S.C. to Charlotte flight crashed in a Charlotte neighborhood in 1994, with 37 of the 57 people onboard dying in the crash.
Exhibits
You can learn about the Carolinas' aviation history and the types of planes that fly in and out of CLT. There is also a retired U.S. military fighter jet, an F-4 Phantom II, on display.
There are views of runway 18C/36C, plus a future runway.
More space for food trucks
It's a bite with a view. The space will include 10 covered picnic tables, plus uncovered picnic tables, benches and LED lighting for pedestrian and parking areas.
Food truck activation is expected to go live this summer.
Plenty of parking
There will be paved parking for 145 vehicles.
Between the lines: The space is free and open to the public. You cannot rent it out for a private event.
Context: This is the airport's fifth overlook since 1937. A temporary overlook had been in place at the corner of Old Dowd Road and Airport Overlook Drive. Its predecessor, which opened in 1989, closed on Oct. 3, 2022, for the construction of the north end-around taxiway and future fourth parallel runway.
What we're watching: This is one of many airport projects underway. Sky bridges connecting the hourly deck to the terminal are scheduled to open this summer. Concourse A phase II expansion will open this fall, per the airport.