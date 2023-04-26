A retired U.S. military fighter jet, an F-4 Phantom II, on display at Charlotte Douglas International Airport's new airport overlook with the city skyline in the background. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

A new $8 million airport overlook opens at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on June 7. Why it matters: The overlook offers a free way to witness the action at one of the world's busiest airports.

Stop by: The overlook is open 8am-10pm daily. It is at 5130 Airport Overlook Dr.

Stay on Old Dowd Road until you see the large blue sign below. Once you've made this turn, the airport overlook will be a little farther up on your left.

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

What to expect: Here are five features to look for at the new 600,000-square-foot space:

Playgrounds

You’ll find two age-specific playgrounds, plus shaded areas. The playgrounds include nods to the airport with features like a mini air traffic control tower and runway.

The restrooms with baby changing stations are currently under construction. They're expected to open later this month. Temporary restrooms are onsite.

USAir Flight 1016 memorial

The Columbia, S.C. to Charlotte flight crashed in a Charlotte neighborhood in 1994, with 37 of the 57 people onboard dying in the crash.

Exhibits

You can learn about the Carolinas' aviation history and the types of planes that fly in and out of CLT. There is also a retired U.S. military fighter jet, an F-4 Phantom II, on display.

There are views of runway 18C/36C, plus a future runway.

More space for food trucks

It's a bite with a view. The space will include 10 covered picnic tables, plus uncovered picnic tables, benches and LED lighting for pedestrian and parking areas.

Food truck activation is expected to go live this summer.

Plenty of parking

There will be paved parking for 145 vehicles.

Between the lines: The space is free and open to the public. You cannot rent it out for a private event.

Context: This is the airport's fifth overlook since 1937. A temporary overlook had been in place at the corner of Old Dowd Road and Airport Overlook Drive. Its predecessor, which opened in 1989, closed on Oct. 3, 2022, for the construction of the north end-around taxiway and future fourth parallel runway.

What we're watching: This is one of many airport projects underway. Sky bridges connecting the hourly deck to the terminal are scheduled to open this summer. Concourse A phase II expansion will open this fall, per the airport.

Take a look around.

A mini air traffic control tower. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

A retired U.S. military fighter jet, an F-4 Phantom II. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Flight 1016 memorial. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

July 2024 will be the 30th anniversary of flight 1016. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

