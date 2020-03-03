Live results: Super Tuesday

14 states and one U.S. territory will vote in Democratic primary contests today, rocketing the total number of pledged delegates allotted from 5% to 38%.

Why it matters: With a total of 1,357 delegates up for grabs, Super Tuesday has the potential to definitively shape the remaining three months of primaries by giving one candidate an insurmountable lead. 1,991 delegates are needed to clinch the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in July.