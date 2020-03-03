Live results: Super Tuesday
The list of states voting tonight, their poll closings (in ET), and the number of delegates up for grabs. We'll add projected winners as they roll in.
- 7 pm: Virginia (99, Biden), Vermont (16, Sanders)
- 7:30 pm: North Carolina (110)
- 8:00 pm: Alabama (52), Maine (24), Oklahoma (37), Massachusetts (91), Texas (228), Tennessee (64). Some Tennessee sites will be open late
- 8:30 pm: Arkansas (31)
- 9:00 pm: Colorado (67), Minnesota (75)
- 10:00 pm: Utah (29)
- 11:00 pm: California (415)