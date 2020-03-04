1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders projected to win Colorado Democratic primary

Ursula Perano

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Colorado Democratic primary, according to AP.

The big picture: 67 delegates are at stake. Voters this year participated in the state's first presidential primary, after the state switched from a caucus system following the 2016 election. Colorado is a key swing state that stands to play an important role in the 2020 general election.

Go deeper: Follow live Super Tuesday results

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Data: Real Clear Politics average; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to NBC News, ABC News and Decision Desk HQ.

State of play: Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg narrowly trails Sanders, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 3rd.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammondMargaret Talev

The 2020 Iowa debacle

A caucus volunteer fills out paperwork in Carpenter, Iowa. Photo: Steve Pope/Getty Images

The Iowa Democratic Party announced Tuesday that it plans to release "a majority" of its caucus results by 5pm ET, though it gave no indication when full results might be available.

The state of play: It blamed Monday night's caucus meltdown on an app "coding issue," but it made clear that it did not "impact the ability of precinct chairs to report data accurately."

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Stef W. KightSara Fischer

Bloomberg's Super Tuesday splurge

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg is funneling more than a third of his massive advertising war chest into the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday, data from Advertising Analytics shows.

Why it matters: While most candidates are focusing their dollars and efforts on early primary states, the Democratic presidential candidate has his eyes set on the states he thinks he can win — and those with the most delegates.

Go deeperArrowFeb 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy