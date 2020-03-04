Sanders projected to win Colorado Democratic primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Colorado Democratic primary, according to AP.

The big picture: 67 delegates are at stake. Voters this year participated in the state's first presidential primary, after the state switched from a caucus system following the 2016 election. Colorado is a key swing state that stands to play an important role in the 2020 general election.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.