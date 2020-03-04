1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden wins Oklahoma Democratic primary

Ursula Perano

Photo: Callaghan O'Hare/Getty Images

Joe Biden has won the Oklahoma Democratic primary with 37 delegates at stake, according to AP.

The big picture: The state was too close to call when polls closed at 8 pm ET, but it ultimately was called as another victory for Biden. Sen. Bernie Sanders had won the state by 18 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Michael Bloomberg spent over $5 million in the state. According to NPR, the state had faced sparse polling, making it relatively unpredictable headed into Super Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

